WATCH: Bryan McClendon and Bob Stoops preview the Alamo Bowl

It’s a battle between big-name programs looking to replace successful coaches as Oregon takes on Oklahoma in the 2021 Alamo Bowl. The game in San Antonio will be the primetime headline for a loaded schedule of college football Wednesday and will bring plenty of intrigue. The No. 15 Ducks lost head coach Mario Cristobal to Miami while the No. 14 Sooners lost their coach, Lincoln Riley, to USC. Oregon will be moving forward with Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as their head man, but will be looking to finish the 2021 season strong. However, the Ducks will be without star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is opting out of the game to focus on the NFL Draft. On the other side, retired coach Bob Stoops is expected to step in for this game ahead of Clemson’s Brent Venables taking over after the season. Eyes will be on quarterback Caleb Williams to see if he can spark some excitement for next season after taking the starting job for the Sooners. As is the case for much of the 2021-22 college football bowl season, this game will air on ESPN via your TV provider. But if you don’t have cable, you can also watch the game streaming via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO