WATCH: Bryan McClendon and Bob Stoops preview the Alamo Bowl

By Matt Prehm
247Sports
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon interim head coach Bryan McClendon and Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops preview the Alamo Bowl as the two teams are one day out from competing in the game. The Ducks and Sooners will...

247sports.com

The Spun

Bob Stoops Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bowl Game

Sooners legend Bob Stoops is back in charge of the Oklahoma football team for the Sooners upcoming bowl game. The former national championship-winning coach will lead the program against Oregon in the Valero Alamo Bowl on Wednesday. It’ll be a one-game stint for Stoops, who returns to Norman as a...
footballscoop.com

Bob Stoops says he'd be okay with a tequila bath if Oklahoma wins the Alamo Bowl

"What are they doing to do, fire me?" Very few people who utter that line can actually afford to be fired. Bob Stoops is not one of those people. Inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame earlier this month, Stoops is back in the crimson and cream for a one-night only reunion show, ceremonially passing the torch from his former assistant Lincoln Riley to another former assistant, Brent Venables.
State
Oregon State
KCBY

Ducks' depth extremely thin for Alamo Bowl on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO, Tex. - It’s the eve of the 2021 Alamo Bowl, and a chance Oregon football can end the season with a bowl win Wednesday night in San Antonio against Oklahoma. It was a busy Tuesday night on the River Walk in San Antonio - site of the 2021 Alamo Bowl featuring the University of Oregon taking on Oklahoma University.
Scarlet Nation

PODCAST: Bob Stoops was the hero we all needed

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud. We've spent so much time talking about TBOW, recruiting, Brent Venables, etc., that we haven't given Bob Stoops enough credit for what he's done for the Oklahoma program over the last few weeks. Stoops will coach his final game as Oklahoma's head coach Wednesday night. It's a curtain call for the man who was just inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame and already has his own statue on campus. We have no idea what Cale Gundy's offense and Brian Odom's defense will look like Wednesday night, but we know Oregon is down a lot of players. All of this might be a mess, but at least we know the OU program isn't a mess coming out of this thing. And we have Bob Stoops to thank for that. Eddie and Bob come to us from San Antonio and Josh joins us as he gets ready to go cover several OU targets and commitments in Orlando for the Under Armour All-American game.
GoDucks.com

Stage Set For Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO — Two seasons full of promise and capped by upheaval in December will converge Wednesday. No. 14 Oregon will play the final game before new head coach Dan Lanning assumes the helm of the program, an Alamo Bowl matchup with No. 16 Oklahoma on Wednesday (6:15 p.m. PT, ESPN). Both teams were in the thick of the College Football Playoff race just a few short weeks ago, and both are playing under interim head coaches this week.
Person
Bob Stoops
Person
Bryan Mcclendon
Golf Digest

Bob Stoops keeps weird coach bath season rolling, says he’s open to tequila dousing after Alamo Bowl

We’re smack dab in the middle of college football bowl season. It’s been a bumpy ride so far, thanks in large part to COVID and draft-bound players opting out, but one tradition has held firm: Coaches getting doused in all manner of weird stuff following a win. We’ve seen the traditional Gatorade, the french-fried potato, and, if reports are to be believed, a mayonnaise bath come Thursday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl. That’s a three-course meal in some parts of this great nation.
Scarlet Nation

Final countdown to Alamo Bowl

SAN ANTONIO – Two teams dealing with make-shift staffs, interim coaches, but Oklahoma and Oregon are as ready as they’re going to be heading into Wednesday night’s Alamo Bowl. Interim coaches Bob Stoops and Bryan McClendon addressed the media Tuesday morning, and the stage is officially set...
247Sports

McClendon and Stoops praise assistant coaches on both staffs for 'commitment'

Amongst the turnover and turmoil surrounding Oregon's football program in the last month, the Ducks still have a bowl game that airs on ESPN tomorrow night. Not only will it be a ranked matchup, but the No. 14 Ducks will take on the storied Oklahoma program that ranks No. 16. Both teams come into the game with 10 wins, giving themselves a chance at an 11-win season, an impressive accomplishment for any program.
MassLive.com

Oregon vs. Oklahoma | Alamo Bowl 2021: Live stream, start time, TV, how to watch

It’s a battle between big-name programs looking to replace successful coaches as Oregon takes on Oklahoma in the 2021 Alamo Bowl. The game in San Antonio will be the primetime headline for a loaded schedule of college football Wednesday and will bring plenty of intrigue. The No. 15 Ducks lost head coach Mario Cristobal to Miami while the No. 14 Sooners lost their coach, Lincoln Riley, to USC. Oregon will be moving forward with Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning as their head man, but will be looking to finish the 2021 season strong. However, the Ducks will be without star pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is opting out of the game to focus on the NFL Draft. On the other side, retired coach Bob Stoops is expected to step in for this game ahead of Clemson’s Brent Venables taking over after the season. Eyes will be on quarterback Caleb Williams to see if he can spark some excitement for next season after taking the starting job for the Sooners. As is the case for much of the 2021-22 college football bowl season, this game will air on ESPN via your TV provider. But if you don’t have cable, you can also watch the game streaming via fuboTV, which has a free seven-day trial.
AllSooners

WATCH: Bob Stoops Talks Potential Postgame Tequila Bath

Watch Oklahoma interim head coach Bob Stoops' epic response to The Athletic's Jason Kersey's question on if he would be open to a potential tequila bath after the Valero Alamo Bowl. Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!. Sign...
Twitter
crimsonandcreammachine.com

Oklahoma Football vs. Oregon: Alamo Bowl preview, storylines & predictions

After a turbulent turn of events over the last month, the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners (10-2) are finally set to close out the year against the No. 14 Oregon Ducks (10-3) in the 2021 Valero Alamo Bowl. This marquee Big 12/Pac-12 matchup will be just the eighth all-time meeting between these two iconic college football brands and the first since the colossal onside kick debacle in ‘06. To make matters all the more unique this time around, both teams will undoubtedly look much different than they did during the regular season due to a laundry list of coaching moves and player attrition. Regardless, this game represents an opportunity for each program to enter the upcoming offseason with a modicum of momentum.
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

247Sports

247Sports

