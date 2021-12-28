ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need a New Binge? Here's Everything Coming to Disney Plus in January 2022

We're so excited to see Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) back in action, especially with his trustee companion Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). Hopefully, the duo can make a name for themselves and rule over Tatooine without too much trouble. Though most MCU fans anticipated Eternals to premiere on Disney Plus...

cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Adding One of 2021's Worst Movies in January

In January, Netflix will be adding a crop of new titles to its service. One of the new titles that Netflix is adding is After We Fell, the third installment in the After film series. Although, the film didn't exactly garner much positive attention upon its release. After We Fell,...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
Popculture

Hulu Just Canceled One of Its Most Acclaimed Shows

New episodes of Pen15 are almost here, but sadly they will be the last fans see of the Hulu original series. The comedy has been canceled according to The Hollywood Reporter – not by the studio or the streamer but by the creators and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. The last batch of episodes premieres on Friday, Dec. 3.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Hawkeye’ Finale Hits the Mark and Viewers Say Bonjour to ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2

The much-anticipated, action-packed “Hawkeye” finale had fans taking to Twitter once again the week of Dec. 20-26, catapulting the Disney Plus series to the top of Variety’s Trending TV chart. The Easter egg-filled episode featured Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) making good on his vow to spend Christmas with his family, while also setting up more potential MCU offerings featuring other characters from the cameo- and crossover-heavy miniseries. Happy Holidays to you all🎄 @disneyplus @hawkeyeofficial 🏹❤️🏹 what are your plans?!? pic.twitter.com/1uZypd9ZdN — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) December 24, 2021 As fans speculated about the fate of certain characters and looked for clues about the...
TV SERIES
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here are the movies you’ll want to see in theaters over the holidays

If there is one thing for certain, it’s that this year’s holiday season has way more options for movies to see in theaters than in 2020. Part of the reason is that some films were held up due to the pandemic, but now that it’s slightly safer to be out in public, there are so many reasons to take a trip to the local theater and see one (or a few!) great movies that will likely be nominated for Oscar awards next year.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Ryan Reynolds’s ‘Free Guy’ Disney+ Release Date is Revealed

He’s one step closer to becoming a Disney “prince”. Fan-favorite comedy actor Ryan Reynolds has starred in some of this year’s most successful movies, including Netflix’s Red Notice (2021) starring Jungle Cruise (2021) actor Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Now, Disney has revealed when Reynolds’s...
MOVIES
HuffingtonPost

New On Netflix January 2022: 'Ozark,' 'Phantom Thread' And More

If you’re a fan of vampire films, you’re in luck. Netflix is adding more than 100 titles in January, including “Interview With the Vampire” and “The Lost Boys.”. Both films will be joining the platform on Jan. 1. The former is the 1994 adaptation of Anne Rice’s 1976 novel, while the latter is the 1987 horror-comedy flick featuring icons of the decade like Corey Haim, Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland and Corey Feldman.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Is Spider-Man: No Way Home coming to Disney Plus? What you need to know

The reviews are in and the verdict is clear -- Spider-Man: No Way Home is must-see cinematic viewing. It swings into theaters in the US on Dec. 17. The Marvel-Sony sequel starring Tom Holland. broken ticket sale records, not to mention trailer release records and possibly the record for the...
MOVIES
Collider

Here’s Everything New on Paramount+ in December 2021

It's December 2021. Snow is falling outside (humor me if it isn't). And you're looking for something to stream to stave away the cold. Why not turn to the service whose logo is literally a snow-covered mountain? Is that kismet or what?!. Paramount+ is bringing all matter of content to...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Boba Fett Has a Specific Connection to the Mandalorian Clan — but What Is It?

Ever since The Mandalorian first started streaming on Disney Plus, Star Wars fans have fallen in love with the continuation of such a beloved franchise. It follows the bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) five years after the events of 1983's Return of the Jedi as he completes a job to track down a certain being. In the end, things don't go as planned, but when do they ever?
MOVIES
KUTV

Here's what's coming to Netflix in January 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Here we are again, looking out over the passing of another year. If it weren't for the monthly Netflix articles, I'd probably feel like I'm standing still without any evidence to suggest otherwise. Hopefully 2022 with be a little more diverse. Since it looks like we'll be spending January indoors, let's take a look at what Netflix is offering us.
TV & VIDEOS
