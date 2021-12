The Natchitoches Parish School Board took steps at its Thursday meeting to address truancy. Director of Child Welfare and Attendance Anita Dubois told the board about the need to have a dedicated truancy officer to locate students who are chronically truant and hard to locate. At present, there are 44 students she has not been able to locate because of outdated information such as phone numbers and addresses. Many did not return to school following the COVID-19 interruption. She noted the direct correlation between truancy and incarceration of youth.

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO