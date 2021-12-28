ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to get a Holiday 2021 Pack in Rainbow Six Siege

By Jamie Moorcroft-Sharp
gamepur.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the holiday season, Ubisoft gave Rainbow Six Siege players one of the best rewards the game gets each year. Holiday Packs are the best packs in the game, and the Holiday 2021 Pack is no exception. This guide will explain how to get one of these packs and what they...

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Rainbow Six Snow Brawl event: New skins, game mode

Ubisoft are bringing in Christmas in Rainbow Six Siege with the Snow Brawl event. The festivities include 10 new skins, as well as a capture the flag (CTF) game mode in a Siege first. Seasonal events are always popular in Rainbow Six, scaling back the serious tactical FPS into something...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Can Rainbow Six: Extraction Find Success in the Crowded Co-op Shooter Genre?

Since Rainbow Six: Siege launched in 2015, Ubisoft’s tactical shooter has steadily grown in both operator and player count, with more than sixty playable characters and over seventy million players across all platforms. While the operators have made appearances in other Ubisoft titles such as Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, these highly-trained soldiers are getting ready for what may be their most challenging mission yet, as the Siege spin-off Rainbow Six: Extraction prepares to launch early next year. When hostile parasite-like aliens called the Archaeans threaten the planet, eighteen operators have stepped up to bring their unique abilities and weapons to this co-op shooter. But despite a lower price point and free two-week trials that game owners can share with their friends, Extraction may have a tough time standing out in an increasingly crowded genre, when titles like Back 4 Blood and Aliens: Fireteam Elite have both launched in recent months with similar premises. To account for this, Ubisoft has discussed several unique mechanics that could help allure new players and Siege fans alike to take on this deadly alien threat.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Rainbow Six: Siege Y6S4.1 update out now, brings some fixes

Rainbow Six: Siege has been updated with some fixes in the Y6S4.1 patch. In terms of file size the update it is not too big. On PS5 the file size is 2.44GB, PS4 size is 2.19GB, Xbox One 1.94GB, Xbox Series X|S is 2.71GB, and on Steam 2.07GB. If you are playing through Ubisoft Connect the download file size is 3.38GB for Y6S4.1. Some of the fixes include AI opponents not firing at players on PS5, and a number of collision and lighting fixes for a variety of maps.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Christmas Stocking#Gridlock#Rainbow Six Siege#Holiday Packs#Legendary#Nokk
attackofthefanboy.com

Rainbow Six Siege Update 2.17 Patch Notes

Update 2.17 has arrived for Rainbow Six Siege, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This update brings some well-deserved fixes to the game. From UI changes to AI bugs, this patch has it all. Almost all the bug fixes are around HUD elements, sound settings, and more, but this does not make it less significant. Here’s everything new with Rainbow Six Siege update 2.17.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Rainbow Six Extraction Gets New Trailer All About Jäger

Today Ubisoft launched a new trailer of its upcoming tactical shooter Rainbow Six Extraction. The video is all about German operator Marius “Jäger” Streicher, who brings his iconic Active Defense System to the fray, so Rainbow Six Siege players should feel right at home. You can check...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Rainbow Six Siege Snow Brawl Event Is One Big International Snowball Fight

Rainbow Six Siege is gearing up for the first Rainbow International Snowball Fight with its upcoming Snow Brawl event. This holiday-themed celebration will put players on either the Orange Blizzards or the Blue Blades to compete for victory in a snow-filled capture the flag game mode. Furthermore, the event will bring with it the Snow Brawl Collection, which features 45 Winter/Holiday-themed uniforms, headgear, weapon skins, and operator card portraits.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Rainbow Six Extraction – 15 New Things You Need To Know

The Rainbow Six franchise has gone through a radical shift over the last decade, and looking at how big of a money-maker Rainbow Six Siege has become for Ubisoft since its excellent recovery and subsequent improvements, it’s not hard to see why. With the upcoming Rainbow Six Extraction, the series is trying some more new things, and ahead of its imminent launch, here, we’re going to talk about a few key details you should know about the game.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
gamepur.com

Can you catch a shiny Bergmite in Pokémon Go?

There are several Pokémon for you to catch and add to your Pokémon Go collection. How you go about encountering them varies on where they’re available, which can make finding them a bit difficult. Even more challenging is finding a shiny version of that Pokémon. With Bergmite’s arrival, what are the odds of finding a shiny version? Here’s what you need to know if you can catch a shiny Bergmite in Pokémon Go.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Best Minecraft X-Ray Texture Packs

In Minecraft, the pursuit of ores is a constant for all adventurers regardless of how well-established they may be. For some, however, the pursuit of ore can become a bit of a slog past the first dozen or so hours of the title. Thankfully, Minecraft ore density guides can help...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Best PC party games for the holidays

The PC is home to thousands upon thousands of games on Steam alone, so it can be tough to find the right party games for the holidays. Thankfully, we’ve put together five great titles to keep your family and friends entertained. The Jackbox Party Packs. Party is in their...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Best games like Dead by Daylight

Dead by Daylight is one of the most popular multiplayer horror games. The idea of four survivors teaming up and trying to escape while a terrifying killer pursues them is a great concept that never fails to unnerve even the strongest-willed players. With the game growing each day, players of Dead by Daylight are looking for more cooperative horror games to play with their friends. There are plenty of great co-op horror titles out there that fans of Dead by Daylight will love.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Does Persona 4 Arena Ultimax have rollback netcode?

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is coming back on modern consoles early next year, but with a re-release, you expect new features to make the game even better. Rollback netcode, for example, would be a great way to entice the hardcore fighting game scene to come back. Speaking to Famitsu (translated...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Are rewards from Grasp of Avarice Farmable in Destiny 2?

The Grasp of Avarice is a Dungeon in Destiny 2 that was added for owners of the special Bungie 30th Anniversary pack. The dungeon contains all manner of interesting and fun loot, including the famous Gjallarhorn Rocket Launcher. Players out there are wondering exactly how much farming they can do...
VIDEO GAMES
firstsportz.com

How to Get New Fortnite Black Ice Legends Pack in Chapter 3 Season 1

The new Fortnite Black Ice Legends Pack has been re-released in the game after the onset of a new chapter in Fortnite, being the latest pack in Chapter 3 season 1. The Fortnite Black Ice Legends Pack has been released on the occasion of the new chapter in Fortnite and fans have already gone gaga over this new skin.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to get every Medal in Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile has a unique way of celebrating players’ achievements and different milestones. The game hands out exclusive medals to those who achieve specific milestones. In total, there are 93 medals up for grabs; however, they are not easy to obtain. To help players, we’ve listed all the medals in the game and what specific tasks need to be done to receive them.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

The five best shooters of 2021

This story is part of Gamepur’s Best of 2021 round-up. The year 2021 has been quite a blockbuster year for the shooter genre. Some new contenders, returning favorites, and even some pleasant surprises have truly captured the gaming landscape. Whether you want constant multiplayer action or a deeply personal story, 2021 has something for you.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

When does Super People leave early access? Answered

Super People, the superhero twist on the popular battle royale PUBG, has been in early access since December 7, 2021. However, developer GeeGee used a different term for early access, putting the game in “closed beta test.” This means that unlike other games with early access periods which allow people to purchase the incomplete game well before the release date, people have to ask the developer for access to the game in beta form.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy