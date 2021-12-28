ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Wanda Young obituary

By Richard Williams
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Svja5_0dXbHsin00
The Marvelettes in New York in the mid-1960s. Wanda Young, centre, with Katherine Anderson, left, and Gladys Horton.

On the day five teenage girls from a Detroit suburb recorded a song called Please Mr Postman in August 1961, 18-year-old Wanda Young was the only one old enough to have graduated from high school. Only after the session was over were they given a name: the Marvelettes.

The man who named the group was Berry Gordy Jr, then in the process of establishing his Motown label and still short of hit records. So striking was the song, originally roughed out by one of the girls and completed by Motown’s cadre of young staff writers and arrangers, that it was released before the month was out.

Within weeks it had become a million-seller and the first of the fledgling label’s records to hit No 1 on the US pop charts.

The 16-year-old Gladys Horton had contributed the lead vocal to that initial hit, but it was Young, who has died aged 78, who would take over for many of their subsequent successes, starting with Don’t Mess With Bill, before the hits dried up towards the end of the 1960s and the group gradually disintegrated.

Young’s life was thereafter defined mostly by tragedy. Her marriage in 1963 to Bobby Rogers, a member of the Miracles, a fellow Motown group, fell apart after she had witnessed the murder of her sister. Her brother was injured in another shooting incident. She had suffered years of mental problems and addictions by the time the youngest of her children, a daughter, was shot and killed in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U2O5d_0dXbHsin00
Wanda Young performing with the Marvelettes in 1964. Photograph: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

She was born in Inkster, then a semi-rural black suburb built for workers in Detroit’s car factories. Her first ambition was to become a nurse. Of the five embryonic Marvelettes who gathered for their first recording session, Young had been the last to join, replacing Georgia Dobbins, who had come up with the initial idea for the hit song but left before the recording, citing parental disapproval. The group struggled to follow up that initial breakthrough and there would be two early departures, Juanita Cowart, who detested touring, and Georgeanna Tillman, who suffered health problems.

In 1964 they were offered the choice of two songs by Motown’s in-house writing teams. The one they rejected was the winsome Where Did Our Love Go?, which would start the Supremes’ climb to superstardom. The song the Marvelettes preferred, the more obviously danceable Too Many Fish in the Sea, gave them only a medium-sized hit.

Their fortunes revived in 1966 when Smokey Robinson, the lead singer and chief songwriter of the Miracles, took a particular liking to Young’s voice and wrote the slinky, finger-snapping Don’t Mess With Bill with her delivery in mind. A Top 10 hit, it was followed with almost equal success by The Hunter Gets Captured by the Game and My Baby Must Be a Magician, which would mark the Marvelettes’ final visit to the Top 20.

Perhaps Young’s finest performance came in 1967 on When You’re Young and in Love, a Van McCoy song originally recorded by Ruby and the Romantics. Given a sweepingly romantic arrangement to which Young’s ardent tones added a charming poignancy, the Marvelettes’ version failed to become a big hit but lodged itself firmly in the hearts of soul fans, particularly in the UK.

Not as receptive as the Supremes to attempts to polish their act for a wider audience, the group had drifted apart when Robinson offered to produce a solo album for Young in 1970. Lacking faith in the appeal of her name, the label decided to revive the collective identity and released it as The Return of the Marvelettes, despite no other members of the group having taken part in the recording. It was not a success.

Young already had an 18-month-old daughter, Meta, when she married Rogers in 1963. They had two children together, a son and a daughter, Robert and Bobbae. During one of her husband’s absences on tour, she went back to Inkster to visit her sister. The two women left the house to go shopping, her sister having put on a distinctive wig left at her house by a friend. While out, they were spotted from across the street by a spurned boyfriend of the wig’s owner. Mistaking the sister’s identity, he pulled a gun and shot her in the head. She died in Young’s arms.

Thereafter Young fell into despair, addiction and mental illness. Her marriage ended in 1975, with Rogers granted custody of their children. In 1982 she had a fourth child, a daughter called Miracle, who was brought up by an aunt and was murdered in a double shooting in Inkster in 2015.

In 1989 Young was among a group of former Motown acts invited by the British producer Ian Levine to take part in recordings for his new Motorcity label. In the words of one witness who had known her during the good times, she arrived at the studio in Detroit looking “a decrepit mess”.

Overnight she was groomed, coached and encouraged by Kim Weston – another Motown hitmaker – until she was capable of giving a performance alongside Horton, whose own post-Marvelettes life had included bringing up a disabled child. But while Horton was keen to revive her career and fought lengthy legal battles to be allowed to use the group’s name, which had fallen into the hands of an entrepreneur, Young quickly returned to obscurity.

Young is survived by Meta, Robert and Bobbae, seven grandchildren, a great-grandson, four sisters and four brothers.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Michael Nesmith obituary

Being the member of the Monkees dubbed “the Smart One” was not an unqualified blessing for Michael Nesmith, who has died aged 78 of heart failure. As the songwriterly intellectual of the hugely successful 1960s pop group, he was deeply frustrated by the shallowness of teen idoldom. Throughout...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Pamela Helen Stephen obituary

The mezzo-soprano Pamela Helen Stephen, who has died aged 57 of cancer, was a popular and admired figure on stages in Britain and abroad. Following her debut as Cathleen in Nicholas Maw’s The Rising of the Moon at Wexford in 1990, she made a number of appearances with Opera North, Welsh National and Scottish Operas before making her mark in a series of higher-profile roles.
ENTERTAINMENT
udiscovermusic.com

Wanda Young, Of Iconic Motown Group The Marvelettes, Dies At 78

Wanda LaFaye Rogers, better known as Wanda Young, co-lead singer of the massive Motown group The Marvelettes, has died. She was 78. Her passing was confirmed by her former labelmate Claudette Robinson of The Miracles. No other details on her passing have been confirmed, this story is still developing. The...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Weston
Person
Wanda Young
Person
Gladys Horton
Person
Ian Levine
Person
Bobby Rogers
Person
Smokey Robinson
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
Deadline

Wanda Young Dies: Singer For The Marvelettes On ‘Please Mr. Postman’ Was 78

Wanda Young, one of the original Marvelettes on Motown’s Tamla label in the 1960s and later the group’s lead singer, has died. She was 78 and passed on Dec. 15 in Garden City, Michigan from complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, according to her daughter. Young joined the Marvelettes as they signed their first record deal with Motown. The group scored Motown’s first song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in 1961. The song also was No. 1 on the R&B chart. “Please Mr. Postman” became the Marvelettes signature, and has since been covered by many acts,...
GARDEN CITY, MI
wcmu.org

Mowtown legend Wanda Young has died

One of the stars of Motown records has died. It was announced over the weekend that singer Wanda Young passed away. Her group The Marvelettes gave Motown its first number one song on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. When Motown Records hit the big time, The Marvelettes were there, and...
DETROIT, MI
Action News Jax

Wanda Young, member of The Marvelettes, dead at 78

Wanda Young, a singer with the 1960s Motown group The Marvelettes, whose 1961 hit “Please Mr. Postman” was a No. 1 hit, died Dec. 15. She was 78. Young died in Garden City, Michigan, her daughter, Meta Ventress, told The New York Times. The cause of death was complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the newspaper reported.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary
The Guardian

Trevlyn D’Cruz obituary

My father, Trevlyn D’Cruz, who has died aged 83, was an accountant who became managing director of the publishing company New English Library (NEL) in 1974. His years there read like a primer of 70s culture: he distributed Bob Guccione’s Playboy magazine rival, Penthouse, was involved in the launch and distribution of the feminist magazine Spare Rib, and published Richard Allen’s hugely popular youth culture novels, including Skinhead and Suedehead.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Guardian

Tony Williams obituary

Tony Williams, an old school friend of mine, who has died aged 80 after complications from Alzheimer’s disease, was a record producer, the founder of Spotlite Records and a pioneer of the appreciation of early modern jazz. Born in Enfield, north London, he was the younger son of Pip...
OBITUARIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Music
The Guardian

Hilary Perraton obituary

My friend and colleague Hilary Perraton, who has died aged 86 of cancer, played a key role in developing distance learning. He was one of the first employees of the National Extension College (NEC), established in 1963 by Michael Young (Lord Young of Dartington) as a pilot for an open university. Later he helped to promote these new methods in less developed countries.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Nigel Johnson obituary

My former teacher Nigel Johnson, who has died aged 86, taught English at schools in Anglesey, Germany and Cheshire over a 30-year career in which he was unusually dedicated to trying to bring out the best in his pupils. Nigel was born in Scarborough, where his parents, Phyllis (nee Birdsall)...
OBITUARIES
udiscovermusic.com

‘My Girl’: Why The Temptations’ Classic Song Speaks To Everybody

Dub der-nern, dub der-nern… That little guitar lick is not remotely emphatic. It’s not loud, not heavy. There is nothing about it that is gimmicky, and it uses just two notes of a major scale. Yet the moment you hear it, you just know what the song is. It’s “My Girl” – and it’s wonderful.
MUSIC
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
metv.com

Chuck Connors turned down $10,000 because he refused to make fun of Westerns

"I proved I wasn't money hungry," the Rifleman star said. The Big Party was a kind of TV show they just don't make anymore. Premiering in 1959, the program was just what the title suggested — a posh soirée where celebrities mingled in their best evening wear. Sponsored by Revlon, The Big Party invited the likes of Rock Hudson, Sammy Davis Jr., Carol Channing and Eva Gabor to sip cocktails, sing at the piano and chit-chat. The CBS series ran for a very brief time but remains a fantastic snapshot of late-'50s Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

94K+
Followers
42K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy