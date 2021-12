ALPINE, Texas–Big Bend Border Patrol agents arrest five subjects from a failed smuggling event at the Highway 118 Border Patrol Checkpoint. On Wednesday morning, Dec. 15, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Alpine Border Patrol Station arrested five subjects from a failed smuggling event at the Highway 118 Border Patrol Checkpoint. All five subjects were taken to the Alpine Border Patrol station for processing. It was discovered that one of the subjects who is a citizen of Mexico, was convicted of murder and felony assault and was sentenced to 20 years.

