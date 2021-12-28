Gov. Whitmer signs bill allowing non-teaching staff to work as substitutes in Michigan

LANSING (WWJ) -- Legislation that will allow more people to be substitute teachers has been signed into law by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

House Bill 4294 allows schools to have workers without teacher or substitute certifications serve as educators through the end of the 2021-2022 school year. However, the staff members must already work in the district.

Secretaries and paraprofessionals, for example, would be able to serve as substitutes under the new bill.

“Making sure every child in Michigan has access to a high-quality public education is my top priority, which is why this year we made the largest investment in K-12 public schools in Michigan history without raising taxes,” Gov. Whitmer said in a statement. “The pandemic has been challenging for our children, teachers, and parents, and our educators have gone above and beyond to ensure Michigan’s children have a bright future. Allowing schools to employ school staff that students know as substitute teachers will help keep school doors open and students learning in the classroom the rest of the school year.”

The governor added that she remains committed to developing further solutions to address the staff shortages plaguing many school districts in the long-term, in order to “ensure that every child is able to access a quality education.”

