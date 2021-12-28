ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Anticipating More 'Deep Freezes', Can Utility Companies Keep Up?

By Ginny Reese
 1 day ago
Photo: Getty Images

Oklahoma is anticipating much colder weather to move through in the coming months, and some people are worried that utility companies aren't prepared. KOCO reported that the Corporation Commission is holding a meeting on Tuesday with local utility companies to discuss any changes they have made since February's freeze.

At the meeting, utility companies plan to address 30 federal recommendations in efforts to prevent a freeze from knocking out the power. These recommendations include "reliability, natural gas infrastructure, grid emergency operations, and seasonal preparedness when it comes to those icy temperatures," reported KOCO.

Dana Murphy , the chairwoman of the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, said, "When you know better, you do better."

Murphy explained that Oklahoma is known for tornado preparedness, but they're learning from past freezes. "How do we know this won't happen again? Well, we don't know the event won't happen, but we do know that we can be prepared. In Oklahoma , we're known for tornado preparedness . You know, we've had the lesson, now let's learn from that."

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission says that they're preparing for when another storm hits, not if .

Murphy said, "I think the reality is, I think we will. At some point or another, we will have some more severe weather events, and will we be ready to go? That's our job at the commission to ensure that can be done."

