Bronzeville church cancels NYE celebration, returns to virtual services

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Every year, Bright Star Church Chicago hosts a New Year’s Eve watch party, but Pastor Chris Harris took to social media last week to share his concerns about the omicron variant of COVID-19.

“This new COVID variant is spreading like wildfire through children, through young people, through adults and seniors,” Harris said in a YouTube video . “We have to remain vigilant and protect ourselves and people that we love.”

That’s why he opted to postpone the NYE event which had already sold hundreds of tickets.

Harris said the celebration will be rescheduled when it’s safer to gather.

“Over the last 20 months, 98 people that I know love and care about have died, either from COVID or during COVID and I'm tired of attending and preaching funerals,” Harris said.

In addition to the New Year’s cancellation, Bright Star’s Sunday services will also return to a virtual-only format.

“I'm asking you to do what you can to protect you and those you love,” said Harris. “I'm doing it and I'm asking you to do the same thing. We're going to overcome this just like we did before.”