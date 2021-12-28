ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Do Kids Act Better When School Uniforms Are the Norm? Maybe Not

US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Do Kids Act Better When School Uniforms Are the Norm? Maybe Not. TUESDAY, Dec. 28, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Ask a teacher whether school uniforms make a difference in their classrooms, and many are sure of it. They insist those crisp shirts and ties and those modest plaid skirts...

www.usnews.com

iheart.com

Eight Kids Test Positive For COVID After Parents Sent Sick Child To School

An elementary school in California is dealing with a COVID outbreak that sickened eight students. School officials said that outbreak was caused by one student whose parents knowingly sent them to school for seven days even though they tested positive for the virus. Officials at Neil Cummins Elementary School notified...
KIDS
The Clarion Ledger

Hundreds of free uniform bottoms now available for Jackson Public Schools students

More than 900 pairs of pants, shorts and skirts are now available for Jackson Public Schools students in need thanks to a donation from the Junior League of Jackson. The uniform bottoms for elementary and middle school students will be distributed through the district's Partners in Education program, which partners with area nonprofits to collect materials for students in need.
JACKSON, MS
clevelandstar.com

Study finds school uniforms don't improve child behaviour

Washington [US], December 20 (ANI): A new national study has found that despite the belief of many parents and teachers, school uniforms don't seem to have any effect on young students' behaviour or attendance overall. The findings of the study were published in the journal 'Early Childhood Research Quarterly'. But...
EDUCATION
Mississippi Link

Old School: New Study Shows School Uniform Unity May Be A Myth

School uniforms don’t appear to improve student behavior or attendance patterns, according to a national study of school-aged children. Data shows that 20 percent of U.S. public schools in the 2017-2018 school year required uniforms. The National Center for Education Statistics also said that a greater percentage of urban public schools required uniforms than those in suburbs, towns and rural areas. A higher percentage of schools where 76 percent or more of the students were eligible for free or reduced-price lunches than schools with a lower eligibility percentage also reported a school uniform requirement.
EDUCATION
Reason.com

Do Kids Really Need To Wear Masks at School?

Should kids have to wear masks at school? And, if so, for how long?. Eighteen states require kids—in some cases as young as age 2—to mask all day in class, and nine states have banned school districts from requiring masks. In July, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis issued an...
KIDS
districtadministration.com

How schools can give online learning a better name post-COVID

Virtual learning and virtual academies have a negative connotation for some educators and families after the turbulent shifts back and forth online during the last three school years. That could provide a public relations challenge for district leaders who are now trying to develop or enhance more robust and permanent...
EDUCATION
The 74

New Education Research: Small-Group Learning Can Mitigate Effects of Closures

Schools aren’t just where kids go to learn reading, math, science and history. The social skills they learn – like how to build and maintain relationships with peers – are also critical. This is particularly true as schools grapple with the aftereffects of school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As an education researcher, I […]
EDUCATION
oakpark.com

Schools bend, don’t break as COVID tests weary kids, faculty

Another year in education shaped by a global pandemic, there were moments in 2021 that felt like the year before. Some days felt like one big constant loop, as COVID-19 continued to take hold of almost every aspect of our lives. But we remained hopeful, resilient. We charged forward, bringing...
OAK PARK, IL
atlanticcitynews.net

What is the ideal amount of homework for a teenager?

It's not easy to convince teenagers to complete their homework. It is worth it to spend hours slaving away every evening. A new study concluded that one hour per day is the ideal amount of homework. Researchers at the University of Oviedo analyzed the maths and science homework of 7,451 teens. The researchers found a link between homework and attainment. The authors acknowledged that it was impossible to prove that homework is done for an hour per night actually leads to better test results.
KIDS
Seattle Times

Schools are closing classrooms on Fridays. Parents are furious

DETROIT — Caitlin Reynolds, a single mother, was happy that her son, L.J., was finally settled into fourth grade after a rocky experience last year with remote learning. Then, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, an announcement: Detroit public schools would close its classrooms every Friday in December. There would be virtual school only.
EDUCATION
psychologytoday.com

Hybrid Homeschooling and the Future of School

Many parents, like myself, found themselves working at home with their kids right next to them during the pandemic. In fact, I spent a full school year doing a “hybrid” 1st grade schedule with one of my kids: he attended traditional public school in the building for two days and was at home for three days. In the at-home phase, I oversaw his learning through various assignments including reading aloud to me. His teacher was wonderful and flexible and it worked out as well as it could.
EDUCATION
leedaily.com

Hannah-Jones: Parents Shouldn’t Decide What’s Being Taught in Schools — ‘Leave That to the Educators’

The creator of the 1619 project and professor Nikole Hannah Jones said that parents should not be the ones to decide what should be taught in schools. The debate on whether the parents should decide what should and should not be taught in schools rose when several Virginia parents questioned the existence of sexual and racist content in school syllabus and the former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe stated in his political campaign that he would not allow parents to dictate the schools.
EDUCATION
Fatherly

Neurodiversity Helps Parents Understand the Atypical Ways Kids Think

Brain differences such as autism, ADHD, and dyslexia are not something to be cured, but something to be embraced as part of human diversity. This is the view of “neurodiversity,” a term coined by Australian sociologist Judy Singer in 1998. The neurodiversity movement stresses a strength-based reevaluation of formerly negative medical diagnoses, and it works toward greater community awareness and inclusion for all. So, sure, neurodivergent kids have atypical ways of navigating the world, but that’s part of what makes them special.
KIDS
TheDailyBeast

Parents Knew Their Kid Had COVID, Sent Him to Elementary School Anyway

A pair of parents in Northern California sent their child to elementary school in mid-November knowing full well the kid had COVID-19. The child remained in school for more than a week after testing positive, and they never notified the school, county public health officer Dr. Matt Willis told The Associated Press. Their other child was also in school after being exposed at home and later tested positive. Six other students at Neil Cummins Elementary School, north of San Francisco, tested positive after the school discovered the deceit, and 75 in all were exposed. The Marin County Public Health Department said in a statement, “Thankfully, this is the only known occurrence of a household knowingly sending a COVID-19 positive student to school.”
EDUCATION

