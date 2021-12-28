Safe house for men expands in Denton County

A first-of-its-kind rehabilitation center is expanding in Denton County.

Bob’s House of Hope is a safe house launched by the nonprofit Ranch Hands Rescue . The program is specifically designed to help young men who have been exploited by sex trafficking.

"The myth is that boys can get away," says Ranch Hands Rescue founder and CEO Bob Williams said. "The myth is that it doesn't happen to boys. The reality is that it does."

Bob's House of Hope opened in June and quickly filled up. Williams said the safe house is the first of its kind in the country, and more are desperately needed.

"We can't even keep up with the number of calls that we get," he said. "I can see that we'll need to expand even further."

For now, the safe house is growing by 20 beds.

"We're pretty excited," Williams said. "We're purchasing additional property in Denton County... and the hope is we'll have the additional beds by June 1, 2022."

Williams said about half the number of sex trafficking victims are young men, but male victims often get overlooked. Bob’s House of Hope helps these forgotten victims recover mentally, physically and spiritually. By the end of the three-to-four-year program, Williams said they have all the tools needed to build a better life.

For more information about Bob's House of Hope, including how to donate, click click here​ .

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter