County Executive Rich Fitzgerald comments on rising COVID cases in Allegheny CO

COVID-19 cases are growing in Allegheny County. The new Omicron variant of Coronavirus is making its presence felt locally.

Despite the rate of cases increasing, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald is pleased with the rate at which Allegheny County residents are getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m thrilled to see that nearly 918,000 county residents have received at least one vaccine shot and almost 300,000 more have received their booster,” said Fitzgerald. “Even with a high level of vaccination, the CDC’s COVID data tracker continues to show high community transmission in Allegheny County.”

According to the Allegheny County Health Department, the first reported case of Omicron variant appeared from samples on December 7 and December 13. Both were confirmed on December 22 and December 23, respectively.

Health Director Dr. Debra Bogan spoke on the rise in cases and urges the community to be careful.

“We continue to see increasing numbers of new infections reported to the Health Department, including reinfections and breakthrough cases. We know this number is an underreporting because many people are using home tests,” said Dr. Bogan.

