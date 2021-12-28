WATCH: Edwardsville family's impromptu Christmas carol goes viral

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) - Video of a local family singing a Christmas song during their recent holiday gatherings has gone viral. They say they're just happy to be spreading holiday cheer again.

The video was posted on Christmas Eve from the TikTok account paulnamber , with a caption that says "When the family u married into is all singers and theater folks, u get this at Christmas.

Seemingly out of nowhere, a couple of people begin singing the holiday classic, "Carol of the Bells." Then a few seconds later, more family members join and it sounds like an entire choir is singing.

The video now has more than 12.7 million views:

The magical voices belong to a family that gathered in Edwardsville, Illinois this holiday. Sisters Ann Culp and Emily Ottwein tells KSDK , their dad, who is 92-years-old, requested a musical celebration this year because it was the first time in three years that the family gathered.

Tragedy and the pandemic kept this family of talented voices apart. In 2018, the sisters say a cousin was killed by an impaired driver. Then just a few weeks later, Clup's son was killed in a motorcycle accident.

This year, they were back together and singing again.

© 2021 KMOX (Audacy). All rights reserved

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Follow KMOX

Facebook | Twitter | I nstagram