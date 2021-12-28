ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets' Irving clears NBA protocols, Hawks add to COVID list

Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

Kyrie Irving is out of the protocols. More than 100 other NBA...

www.ftimes.com

blackchronicle.com

Atlante Hawks’ Trae Young Proposes To Long-Time Girlfriend Shelby Miller

Trae Young took his biggest shot yet after proposing to his long-time girlfriend Shelby Miller, and it was nothing but net. The 23-year-old Atlanta Hawks superstar dropped Instagram flicks of himself getting on bended knee and popping the big question on Friday (Dec.17). In the photos, Young can be seen presenting a ring box to visibly stunned Miller with white rose petals on the floor, blue balloons, and the words “Marry me” on the television screen behind them. In the caption for the post, Young wrote, “what a night.”
CBS Sports

NBA COVID tracker: Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green join list; depleted Hawks have 13 players in protocols

With the omicron variant running rampant, NBA rosters are in flux. Among the many players to enter the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols recently are Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry. In related news, since Dec. 26, tighter protocols -- stricter mask requirements, increased testing -- have been in effect. These rules will be in place until Jan. 8.
WGN News

DeRozan, LaVine, Vucevic power Bulls past Hawks 130-118

ATLANTA (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Zach LaVine added 30 and the Chicago Bulls won their fourth straight game, beating the short-handed Atlanta Hawks 130-118 on Monday night. Cam Reddish finished with 33 points and Trae Young, cleared from health and safety protocols about 90 minutes before tipoff, returned to the starting lineup […]
NBC Sports

Nets: Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving cleared of coronavirus

The Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that Irving, along with Kevin Durant and LaMarcus Aldridge, have cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols — a major step toward getting them back on the court. Irving has not played this season, largely because of his decision not to...
CBS LA

James Harden Scores 39, Nets Beat Clippers 124-108 For LA Sweep

LOS ANGELES (AP) — James Harden tied his season high with 39 points and had a season-best 15 assists, and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Los Angeles Clippers 124-108 on Monday night in a matchup of short-handed teams. The Nets improved their NBA-best road mark to 13-3 with a sweep in Los Angeles. They beat LeBron James and the Lakers 122-115 on Christmas in their first game after three straight postponements due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Will Navarro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) A combined 15 players were missing from both teams due to health and safety protocols as well as injuries....
netsdaily.com

Nets hope Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving clear protocols once team returns home

Ahead of Monday night’s game against the Clippers in Los Angeles, Steve Nash reported there’s no changes to his players’ availability. No players have tested out of protocols and no new players have been added into protocols. Despite no changes, that won’t last too long … and for once the news is expected to be positive.
Bleacher Report

Nets' Kyrie Irving Says He 'Wasn't Prepared' for Consequences of Going Unvaccinated

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving gave an honest assessment of his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19 for the 2021-22 season. "I knew the consequences," Irving told reporters Wednesday. "I wasn't prepared for them by any stretch of the imagination." Local restrictions prevent Irving from competing within New York City...
