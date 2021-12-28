Nets' Irving clears NBA protocols, Hawks add to COVID list

Trae Young took his biggest shot yet after proposing to his long-time girlfriend Shelby Miller, and it was nothing but net. The 23-year-old Atlanta Hawks superstar dropped Instagram flicks of himself getting on bended knee and popping the big question on Friday (Dec.17). In the photos, Young can be seen presenting a ring box to visibly stunned Miller with white rose petals on the floor, blue balloons, and the words “Marry me” on the television screen behind them. In the caption for the post, Young wrote, “what a night.”

