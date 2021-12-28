Flipping the Script on Resolutions: MORE, Not Less

We are sitting more than ever. Since the pandemic began, we have found new ways to complete everyday tasks such as online grocery shopping or virtual meetings. While things are opening up again, all signs point to a greater reliance on the internet, which means more sitting. On average now, people are sitting for around ten hours a day, which is much higher than ever before. This could lead to problems in your leg and glute muscles and even digestion and weight issues. In fact it has been said that sitting is the new smoking. A sedentary lifestyle can be just as dangerous as other harmful habits. Sedentary activity, In a study on the effects of occupational sitting, the CDC noted that sitting all day has been linked to, “premature mortality; and chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and cancer; metabolic syndrome; and obesity.”.

