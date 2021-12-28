Semi-truck flips over on I-75 in North Port

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A fuel tanker that traveled south on Interstate-75 near mile marker 172, flipped early Tuesday morning.

The truck driven by a 40-year-old Palm Harbor man experienced a tire failure, which caused the driver to run off the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The truck driver continued driving when he then crashed into a fence line which separated the grassy shoulder from the wood line, causing the truck to flip over.

The driver is suffering minor injuries and was brought to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating.

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest details as they become available.