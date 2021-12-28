ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Semi-truck flips over on I-75 in North Port

By NBC2 News
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NT2GZ_0dXbAWFS00

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A fuel tanker that traveled south on Interstate-75 near mile marker 172, flipped early Tuesday morning.

The truck driven by a 40-year-old Palm Harbor man experienced a tire failure, which caused the driver to run off the road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The truck driver continued driving when he then crashed into a fence line which separated the grassy shoulder from the wood line, causing the truck to flip over.

The driver is suffering minor injuries and was brought to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol is still investigating.

Count on NBC2 to bring you the latest details as they become available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
North Port, FL
Accidents
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Harbor, FL
Accidents
Sarasota County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
Palm Harbor, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Sarasota County, FL
Sarasota County, FL
Accidents
City
Palm Harbor, FL
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#Mile Marker#Truck Drivers#Traffic Accident
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy