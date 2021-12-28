ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Report: Chelsea to Block Defender's January Exit Due to Ben Chilwell's Knee Surgery

By Matt Debono
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 1 day ago

Chelsea won't allow Malang Sarr to leave the club in the January transfer market, according to reports.

The 22-year-old looked set to leave in the summer but a switch away from Stamford Bridge fell through in the final stages of the summer window.

Sarr has played five times for Chelsea this season, two of which have come in December as Thomas Tuchel tries to rotate his squad as much as possible to keep the freshness in the squad amid the Covid-19 and injury disruption within the camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0c6I_0dXb8qfP00
IMAGO / Sportimage

The Frenchman has been linked with a move away next month. AC Milan and Napoli have both been attributed with interest.

His agent, Federico Pastorello revealed to the Telegraph back in October that he would look for a move in January for Sarr.

“This is what we wanted in the summer (a loan move) and we had a deal practically done with Eintracht Frankfurt, but they could not move a player, so Malang stayed," admitted Pastorello.

“Let’s see in January what will happen. Maybe he can go on loan then because maybe he needs one or two seasons playing regularly before coming back, like many players in Chelsea have done.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wdSIt_0dXb8qfP00
IMAGO / Action Plus

However, Chelsea suffered a setback ahead of the New Year after it was confirmed Ben Chilwell would require knee surgery following his anterior cruciate ligament injury.

This has had a knock-on effect on Chelsea's business in January. As per Goal, Tuchel will block any move for Sarr which will see him remain at the club until the end of the season at least.

