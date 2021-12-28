ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ozzy Osbourne Of Black Sabbath Announces First NFT Collection

By Anjali Kochhar
IBTimes
IBTimes
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne has announced that he will be entering the world of NFTs with the upcoming ‘Cryptobatz’ collection next month, joining a slew of younger celebrities cashing in on the tech fad. The former Black Sabbath lead singer, who assumed the moniker "Prince of Darkness," will...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Win a signed vinyl copy of Ozzy Osbourne's Diary Of A Madman!

Ozzy Osbourne’s Diary Of A Madman was Ozzy’s second solo album. Released in November 1981 and recorded with the same band that had made Blizzard of Ozz such a success, Diary built on its predecessor, delivering another set of songs that set the bar for 80s metal. Proggy,...
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne is ‘Getting Ready for the Holidays’

Earlier this month, Black Sabbath legend Ozzy Osbourne celebrated his 73rd birthday. Now that’s a lot of trips around the sun. The internet rallied behind the icon to celebrate the decades upon decades that he’s been thrilling and terrifying audiences all over the world alike. The Prince of...
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album 2021 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne revealed in a new interview that he has "done 15 tracks" for a new studio album, the follow-up to his acclaimed 2020 effort "Ordinary Man", earning him a top 21 story from April 2021. The Black Sabbath legend has once again been working with "Ordinary Man" producer Andrew...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
antiMUSIC

Ozzy Osbourne Tributed Randy Rhoads In The Studio 2021 In Review

Ozzy Osbourne Tributed Randy Rhoads In The Studio was a top 21 story from August 2021: The honoring of Randy Rhoads by the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame was celebrated with a special Ozzy Osbourne interview for the radio show In The Studio With Redbeard's Medium Rare series. Host...
MUSIC
cryptopotato.com

Ozzy Osbourne Forays into the NFT Space With ‘Cryptobatz’

2021 has seen individuals from the rock and metal realm jumping on the NFT bandwagon. This time it was the Prince of Darkness – Ozzy Osbourne, himself. Ozzy Osbourne has announced entering the crypto industry with the launch of his very own NFT collection – Cryptobatz. He is paying tribute to one of the most iconic (or bizarre as some may say) moments in music history.
CELEBRITIES
antiMUSIC

Sharon Talks Hopes To Begin Ozzy Osbourne Biopic Soon 2021 In Review

Sharon Osbourne had a top 21 story from September 2021 after she spoke about the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne biopic and said that she hopes that they will begin filming the project in the spring of next year. The film will focus on the early days of her and Ozzy's relationship....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Sabbath#Nft
iheart.com

Ozzy Osbourne To Honor Infamous Bat-Biting Moment With 9000 NFT Bats

Ozzy Osbourne is taking his talents to the NFT world in honor of his infamous 1982 bat-biting moment. On Monday, the famous rocker revealed that he will be releasing 9,666 digital bats into the NFT world in January, called Cryptobatz, which were uniquely designed by Ozzy and NFT creator Sutter Systems. The "No More Tears" star took to Twitter to share a Rolling Stone article, chronicling his latest endeavor, tweeting:
CELEBRITIES
cryptopolitan.com

Ozzy Osbourne Is excited about launching the Cryptobatz NFT project

Ozzy Osbourne joins the NFT bandwagon announcing his very own collection. The collection is inspired by his performance some decades ago, where the singer put a bat in his mouth. Ozzy being a clown, munched the head off the bat. Ozzy Osbourne, an iconic heavy metal band Black Sabbath frontman,...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Ozzy Osbourne to Launch ‘Bat’ NFTs

January 20, 1982, is a day that has gone down in rock infamy. Playing a show in Des Moines, Iowa, Ozzy Osbourne bit the head off a real bat on stage. Now, the 73-year-old rocker is using the unforgettable moment from 40 years earlier as inspiration for his non-fungible token (NFT).
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Ozzy Osbourne Wishes You ‘Happy Holidays’ in the Most Ozzy Way Possible

While he may be the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne can still celebrate Christmas and the holiday season. He shared a spooky and festive message today. When you think about Ozzy, Christmas is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. He is much more of a Halloween-type guy. Throughout the years, the singer has taken some great photos showing off his scary persona as an artist and tying it in with the holiday.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Cher’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 2 Children

The ‘Believe’ singer has been married twice, and she had a son from each marriage. Find out more about Cher’s two adult kids here. Cher has been one of the most celebrated musical artists of the past 60 years. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, the 75-year-old singer continues to inspire and influence generations of musicians. During her early musical career, she performed alongside Sonny Bono, whom she would marry from 1969 until they divorced in 1975. During their marriage, they performed as a duo (including on TV’s Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour), and Cher also performed as a solo artist. After divorcing Sonny, she pursued a solo musical career and set out as an actress. From 1975 to 1979, she was also married to Allman Brothers guitarist Gregg Allman, but they divorced in 1979. While most recognized as a musical icon, Cher also won a Leading Actress Academy Award in 1988 for her performance in Moonstruck.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
29K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy