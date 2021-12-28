ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ramsey County, MN

Charges: Man put bomb-like device outside Ramsey County courthouse

By Melissa Turtinen
 1 day ago
Dec 28, 2021

A 30-year-old St. Paul man has been charged in connection to a suspicious package designed to look like a bomb that was found outside the Ramsey County Courthouse last week.

Dolores Christopher Alvarado was charged Monday with threats of violence with intent to terrorize, a felony, in the incident, which shut down the courthouse in St. Paul the morning of Dec. 20.

According to charges, Alvarado admitted to putting the bomb outside the courthouse because he had issues with Ramsey County.

He's being held on $100,000 bail on this charge and prior warrants with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

He was also charged on Monday with domestic assault-subsequent violation and fourth-degree damage to property in connection to a Dec. 21 incident.

The charges

According to the criminal complaints, authorities responded to a suspicious package at 15 Kellogg Blvd. W in St. Paul at about 7:01 a.m. on Dec. 20 after maintenance personnel saw the object outside the front door of the courthouse.

The courthouse and the area surrounding it were evacuated. The St. Paul Police Bomb Squad responded and recovered the device, which contained various liquids, a pressure plate and wiring, the complaint said.

"The device closely resembled and had the appearance of an IED. These devices are often used to cause harm to citizens," charges said.

Surveillance video shows a person at 4:54 a.m. driving by the courthouse and then parking nearby. A person is then seen walking in front of the courthouse carrying what looks like the suspicious device and then puts it down by the front doors of the courthouse.

The vehicle used was identified as Alvarado's significant other's vehicle, charges said. She identified Alvarado as the person in the video and allowed police to search their home. Inside, police found the sweatshirt Alvarado was wearing and other components from the device were recovered.

The couple was also involved in a domestic and disorderly conduct incident the same day. The complaint says the couple was sitting in a car on Stevens Street in St. Paul when Alvarado punched her in the face. Alvarado, who has mental health issues and had recently huffed paint, was angry and acting strangely, even as the couple went to the Holiday gas station at 200 Wabasha St.

There, Alvarado got out of the car and yelled at and threatened customers, then picked up a large planter and smashed it, the complaint said. He then threw large bottles of windshield wiper fluid.

During that incident, Alvarado was "uncooperative" with officers and he was found to have outstanding warrants from the Minnesota Department of Corrections, including a parole violation warrant and a conviction for felony domestic assault in 2012, the complaint said.

Alvarado was booked into jail for his outstanding warrant and domestic assault charges. The terrorist threat charge was added later.

On Dec. 23, Alvarado admitted to making the suspicious device and putting it outside the courthouse, saying he did so because he has issues with the county.

Comments / 0

 

