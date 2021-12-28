ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver’s mask mandate has been extended to February

denverite.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCity officials have extended the mask mandate through Feb. 3, as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state. Mayor Michael Hancock reinstated the mask mandate in November for all residents over the age of two. The order was set to expire on Jan. 3, 2022. Denver’s weekly positivity...

denverite.com

CBS Chicago

Illinois Closing Driver Services Facilities For Two Weeks In January Due To COVID Spike

CHICAGO (CBS) — Amid an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases statewide, the Illinois Secretary of State is closing all of its Driver Services centers for two weeks after the new year. Secretary of State Jesse White’s office announced Tuesday afternoon that all of its departments, including Driver Services facilities, will close for in-person transactions from Jan. 3 through Jan. 17, reopening on Jan. 18. The announcement comes as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 21,098 new cases of COVID-19 statewide on Wednesday, the second highest daily total of the pandemic, and the second day in a row the state has reported...
denverite.com

Denver Public Schools will be returning to in-person classes next week

Students attending Denver Public Schools, Colorado’s largest school district, will be back in the classroom next Tuesday for the upcoming semester, despite the continued surge of the omicron variant. In a letter to DPS families, superintendent Alex Marrero said he’s confident the existing health precautions in place are enough...
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: DPS Plans On In-Person Learning After Winter Break

DENVER (CBS4) – As cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Colorado, and the concern over the omicron variant grows, Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero says they will  move forward with in-person learning after the winter break. Marrero sent a letter to families on Dec. 29 saying strong health safeguards are allowing this decision. (credit: iStock/Getty) “DPS has a very high vaccination rate among staff, and the COVID-19 vaccine is now available for everyone ages 5 and older. We also strongly encourage everyone who is eligible to get a booster shot,” he said in the letter. Marrero says more information is expected...
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Lone Tree Reports Long Wait Times For COVID Testing

LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4) – The city of Lone Tree reported a two-hour-long wait time for COVID-19 testing at its drive-thru site at Sky Ridge Medical Center on Sunday. Drive-thru COVID testing at Sky Ridge Medical Center is seeing heavy traffic today with reported waits up to 2 hours. Consider testing at the Douglas County Justice Center: 4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock, CO 80109 or Centennial Hospital: 14200 E Arapahoe Rd, Centennial, CO 80112. — City of Lone Tree (@CityofLoneTree) December 26, 2021 City officials suggested residents go to the Douglas County Justice Center on Justice Way in Castle Rock or Centennial Hospital on Arapahoe Road in Centennial. (credit: CBS) Last week, Dr. Lydia Fisher, an infectious disease specialist at the Medical Center of Aurora, shared her concerns about a rapid test versus a PCR test. She said false results are more likely with a rapid test, and a PCR test is much more sensitive at around 98% if you have symptoms. She suggested Coloradans get tested as soon as possible after holiday gatherings. If you use a rapid test, she suggests getting another one three days later.
denverite.com

Denver’s rental assistance programs have grown six-fold during COVID

If you spend enough time in Facebook’s Denver neighborhood groups or on NextDoor, you’ll likely find posts from people desperate for help making rent. A flurry of these asks that got us thinking about Denver’s rental assistance programs, especially because commenters regularly pointed posters to city resources.
Denver Business Journal

500+ Denver businesses qualify as fully vaccinated, allowing them to bypass mask mandate

Over 500 businesses in Denver qualify as fully vaccinated facilities, allowing them to bypass the city's indoor mask mandate. Under a city public health order, a business must enforce mask-wearing in indoor public spaces unless the business or venue implements a vaccine verification check system. They have to verify that 95% or more of the people in the facility, at any given time, are fully vaccinated by checking for proof of vaccination before patrons enter the establishment.
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Restaurateurs Welcome Changes To CDC Quarantine Guidelines

DENVER (CBS4) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently revised quarantine orders for those who test positive for COVID-19, saying those who wear masks can end isolation five days after testing positive. Previously, guidelines suggested people quarantine for seven-to-10 days. The new guidelines have been applauded largely by the restaurant industry as they could help smaller businesses rebound from staffing shortages. (credit: CBS) Many restaurants have been battling the same staffing shortages as other industries amid the pandemic. Companies already operating on shortened staffs have been drastically impacted by breakthrough COVID-19 cases. Some companies, like Barolo Grill in Denver, operate with only...
KDVR.com

New CDC guidance for COVID isolation, quarantine times raises questions

DENVER (KDVR) — People across Colorado and the country are once again working to understand another change to COVID-19 guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is cutting recommended time for isolation from 10 days to five for people with COVID-19, followed by five days of wearing a mask around others. The guidance is only for people who are no longer showing symptoms after the five-day mark. Others should continue to isolate if symptoms persist.
Daily Mail

Seven U.S. states see COVID-19 cases TRIPLE over the past two weeks - including a 964% increase in Hawaii and a 238% jump in New York - as Omicron continues to ravage the nation

The U.S. is experiencing yet another winter Covid surge, with the situation expected to only worsen over in the weeks following the Christmas and New Years holidays. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is averaging 181,948 Covid cases every day, with that number set to increase in the coming days due to reporting lags during the holiday season. Nearly three out of every four cases, or 73 percent, are of the Omicron variant, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports.
