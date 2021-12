Andy Cohen clearly got his sharp sense of humor from his mom Evelyn. No offense to him, but she might even be funnier than the Watch What Happens Live host, and that’s really saying something. Take, for instance, the story of how she reacted when he came out to her in the ‘80s. It was an emotional time for them both, but Evelyn Cohen really knew how to cut through the emotions with a bit of levity. And honesty. And, most importantly, unwavering support.

