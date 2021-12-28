ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brayden Point returns, Paul Byron remains out as Lightning host Canadiens

Sportsnet.ca
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Lightning will get an important piece back in the lineup ahead of their first game back from the extended holiday break. Star centre Brayden Point will return to the lineup Tuesday night when the Lightning host the Montreal Canadiens. Point has been out of the lineup...

www.sportsnet.ca

ABC30 Fresno

Viewers guide to Canadiens-Lightning, Coyotes-Sharks on ESPN+

The NHL returns to action Tuesday after the league took an extended holiday break due to increased COVID-19 cases. There haven't been any games played since Dec. 21. The ESPN+ exclusive schedule continues on Tuesday with the Tampa Bay Lightning hosting the Montreal Canadiens and then the San Jose Sharks hosting the Arizona Coyotes.
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 5, Canadiens 4 - OT

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's OT win over Montreal on Tuesday. Maybe it was due to the fact that both teams were utilizing several new players in the lineup. Or that they were coming off a holiday pause. Whatever the reason, neither side put together an especially tight defensive performance. Instead, there were plenty of scoring chances. Throw in some NHL firsts - first game played for Sean Day, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, and Corey Schueneman, first goal for Harvey-Pinard and Kale Clague, and first assist for Schueneman. Then there were the two third period goals scored by David Savard and Corey Perry, players who skated for the other team last year. Finally, this game featured an electric return from injury by Brayden Point. So the Amalie Arena fans were treated to an exciting, entertaining, emotional night of hockey.
Biloxi Sun Herald

Lightning rally late, beat Canadiens in OT as NHL returns

Ondrej Palat scored 36 seconds into overtime after Tampa Bay teammate Corey Perry tied it late in the third period, and the Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Tuesday night in the first NHL game following an extended holiday break. Perry got the equalizer with 19.7 seconds left in...
Lightning defeat Canadiens in OT in first NHL game after break

TAMPA -- Brayden Point scored twice in his return from injury and Ondrej Palat scored 36 seconds into overtime for the Tampa Bay Lightning in a 5-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Amalie Arena on Tuesday in the first NHL game after the holiday break. Victor Hedman gathered a...
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stat Corner: Stars, Canadiens, Lightning, Sharks, Golden Knights

We’re back with the NHL Stat Corner now that hockey has finally returned. These stats and milestones are brought to you from the games that trickled in before the pause and from the first day back. You will see less of some of the teams that have been affected more by COVID-19, but it also allows the opportunity for a lot of players to get into the NHL lineups and make an impact. There’s much to cover, so enjoy.
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning prevail over Canadiens in their 12th overtime game this season

TAMPA — The Canadiens’ first trip to Amalie Arena since the Lightning won their second straight Stanley Cup in July was very different than that memorable night. These teams already are going in different directions, with the Lightning leading the league in points and Montreal more likely to land the No. 1 overall draft pick. But they both have been affected by COVID-19.
NESN

Bruins’ Brad Marchand Details Symptoms After Stint In COVID-19 Protocols

The Boston Bruins returned to practice Sunday afternoon after the NHL extended the holiday break instigated by the league’s COVID-19 outbreak. Joining the group were a handful of players who finally tested out of health and safety protocols, including veteran Brad Marchand. The left wing entered protocols on Dec....
CBS Boston

Patrice Bergeron Disappointed That He Won’t Get One Final Olympic Experience

BOSTON (CBS) — Patrice Bergeron has a pair of gold medals from his two Olympic experiences with Team Canada. The 36-year-old Bruins captain was hoping for a third shot at gold come February, but that was taken away from him when the NHL decided it was backing out of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The league made the decision last week as postponements around the NHL piled up amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. The Boston Bruins were among the teams hit hard by the virus, and won’t play again until after the calendar flips to 2022. With all those...
Las Vegas Sun

Golden Knights return from break depleted but eager for game action

The Golden Knights who participated in the first practice after the holiday break were energetic, refreshed and eager to get back on the ice Tuesday in Los Angeles against the Kings. The problem was that there just weren’t as many as Vegas would have liked. The Golden Knights were...
