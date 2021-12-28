Brayden Point returns, Paul Byron remains out as Lightning host Canadiens

Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's OT win over Montreal on Tuesday. Maybe it was due to the fact that both teams were utilizing several new players in the lineup. Or that they were coming off a holiday pause. Whatever the reason, neither side put together an especially tight defensive performance. Instead, there were plenty of scoring chances. Throw in some NHL firsts - first game played for Sean Day, Rafael Harvey-Pinard, and Corey Schueneman, first goal for Harvey-Pinard and Kale Clague, and first assist for Schueneman. Then there were the two third period goals scored by David Savard and Corey Perry, players who skated for the other team last year. Finally, this game featured an electric return from injury by Brayden Point. So the Amalie Arena fans were treated to an exciting, entertaining, emotional night of hockey.

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO