ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

21 New Home Coffee Brewing Devices That Launched This Year

By Howard Bryman
dailycoffeenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe year 2020 saw a dramatic uptick in at-home coffee consumption as the COVID-19 pandemic upended consumer behaviors. Naturally, manufacturers responded in 2021 with a deluge of home coffee and espresso brewing equipment. Covering auto drip, pourovers, immersion and espresso brewing, devices and accessories hitting the market this year...

dailycoffeenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailycoffeenews.com

Monday Coffee Elevates the Everyday Brew in Chicago

It’s Monday all weekend, every weekend this winter by the Horticulture Hall in the Garfield Park Conservatory on Chicago’s West Side, where Monday Coffee has started a long-term pop-up serving hot and cold coffees. The coffee cart at the Conservatory is the third outpost for the Black-owned Windy...
CHICAGO, IL
Gadget Flow

NoAir coffee brewing system uses a full-immersion vacuum state process to improve your Joe

Change how you make your morning brew with the NoAir coffee brewing system. Its patent-pending process improves your coffee-drinking experience. This full-immersion vacuum state brewing process removes trapped CO2 from the ground coffee. As a result, it prevents carbonic acid from forming in the brew water. Carbonic acid causes the stomach discomfort and intolerance from which many coffee drinkers suffer. The thorough removal of CO2 also improves the flavor extraction. This system makes three six-ounce servings per batch, and the coffee brews and is ready to pour in fewer than three minutes. All the components fit neatly inside the vessel, making it excellent for backpacking, camping, and traveling. Make hot brew, cold brew, chilled coffee, teas, and double-dark hot concentrate for latté-style milk drinks. Overall, this double-wall stainless steel vessel has a BPA-free Tritan top, food-grade silicone seals, a 200-micron stainless steel filter, and a wine-saver-style vacuum hand pump.
FOOD & DRINKS
Food & Wine

The Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers, According to Our Tests

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you're in the habit of picking up a cold brew on your way to work, you know how expensive that little morning routine can be. With prices inching upwards (I recently paid $7 for a cold brew in Miami), there has never been a better time to purchase a cold brew coffee maker for your home.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
uptownmessenger.com

At Undergrowth Coffee on Magazine, sustainability is always brewing

Undergrowth Coffee is the newest java stop on Magazine Street, taking residence in the former Hey! Café spot near Napoleon Avenue. Owned by Alyssa Johnson and Zack Rescoe, Undergrowth Coffee focuses on sustainability. The owners aim to create a coffee shop that is not only good for Uptown coffee aficionados but good for all of the coffee growers and other businesses that make Undergrowth Coffee what it is.
FOOD & DRINKS
WVNS

Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company launching nine new beers

MAXWELTON, WV (WVNS) — A local brewery is planning a big surprise for their annual winter event. Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company is launching nine new beers on December 18, 2021. It is the biggest launch in the company’s history. Alex Durand, Operations Director, said this is a unique chance to experiment with new flavors and […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Android Headlines

Brew Your Coffee At Home With The $120 Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker

Amazon has a great sale on the Keurig K-Supreme Coffee Maker right now, bringing it down to just $119.99. That’s going to save you $30 off of the regular retail price here. Note: This product will not arrive in time for Christmas. The Keurig K-Supreme uses the new MultisStream...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Brewing#Coffee Maker#Coffee Machines#Food Drink#Ziggy#Bpa
Philadelphia Business Journal

Meet Humble Parlor Brewing, the new Kensington microbrewery from a 28-year-old Temple alum

A new microbrewery founded by a 28-year-old Temple University alumnus is gearing up in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia. Humble Parlor Brewing Co. is opening a 600-square-foot brewery and taproom at 3237 Amber St., a space that is home to several local small businesses including pottery studio Yay Clay and fellow artisan brewery Sacred Vice Brewing Co.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Brewbound.com

First State Brewing Celebrates its First Year

MIDDLETOWN, Delaware – After seven years of waiting, the day arrived to open the doors — despite a pandemic — and it snowed. But that did not deter the folks at First State Brewing Company from moving forward with their brewery, taproom, and kitchen just days before Christmas last year, navigating the uncertainties that come along with launching a new business, unable to foresee the challenges created by supply chain, labor, and capacity limitations soon to follow.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
dailycoffeenews.com

21 New Coffee Shops This Year: Eastern United States

For many coffee retailers, the hope for 2021 was for some kind of “return to normalcy.” Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans. What the year brought instead was heightened creativity — both from fresh upstarts identifying and filling new holes in the retail landscape, and longstanding coffee companies offering the comfort of industry experience and brand familiarity.
FOOD & DRINKS
pghcitypaper.com

Seven amazing coffee beers brewed right here in Pittsburgh

Hard to imagine a better way to start a drinking session than with a mix of booze and a little caffeine. It’s probably not smart to take that advice to an extreme (we all remember the Four Loko bans of the late 2000s), but a nice beer mixed with a small amount of coffee can produce a really pleasant beverage that might slightly counter the sleepy effects alcohol can have on people.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

The best wine deals for January 2022: Sip and save on bottles of red, rosé and white

Whether it’s red, white or rosé, cosying up with a glass of wine is the perfect way to settle in for the winter.Wine is also a timeless gift to give, especially when visiting friends and family for the impending new year or any upcoming birthdays or anniversaries. So, whether trying new wines has become a hobby, the bottle rack needs a restock, or you’re entertaining guests, we’ve found plenty of deals worth snapping up.From supermarkets to specialist retailers, we’ve handpicked the best bargains across both bottles and cases of red, rosé and white wines.As the nights draw in, why not...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Food Beast

Beer Brand Goes Viral For New Berry Brew

If you love The Little Lad, the viral star behind “Berries & Cream,” you can now toast to him with his own beer. Shiner Bock Beer recently announced the limited release of a new Berries & Cream brew, in celebration of the social media sensation. The Texas-based brewery...
SHINER, TX
dailycoffeenews.com

Coffee Roasting Tech in 2021: Efficiency in Heating and Smoke Mitigation

As the projections associated with climate change become increasingly dire, 2021 saw numerous coffee roasting equipment makers put forth new systems for more efficiently delivering heat to the beans inside a roaster, or for mitigating the smoke that results. On a separate sustainability front, electric roaster-maker Bellwether partnered with Sustainable...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Dark Side Of Dunkin's Freshly Brewed Coffee

As a well-known fast food chain, Dunkin' Donuts has often been a popular option among its customers for celebrating a classic combination: a hot cup of coffee and a classic donut. According to Eat This, Not That!, the fast food chain is massively popular for its coffee, and a huge...
RESTAURANTS
Well+Good

The Best Plastic-Free Coffee Makers for a More Eco-Friendly Brew

With the Well+Good SHOP, our editors put their years of know-how to work in order to pick products (from skin care to self care and beyond) they’re betting you’ll love. While our editors independently select these products, making a purchase through our links may earn Well+Good a commission. Happy shopping! Explore the SHOP.
ENVIRONMENT
marijuanadoctors.com

Lamborghini Launches CBD Coffee Products

Medical content reviewed by Dr. Joseph Rosado, MD, M.B.A, Chief Medical Officer. When you think of CBD, would you think of the legendary Lambo? It is a bit of an odd combination, but when you think about the potential for CBD beverages, it makes sense. Lamborghini is the newest international brand entry into the CBD food and beverage market.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy