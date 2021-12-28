21 New Home Coffee Brewing Devices That Launched This Year

Change how you make your morning brew with the NoAir coffee brewing system. Its patent-pending process improves your coffee-drinking experience. This full-immersion vacuum state brewing process removes trapped CO2 from the ground coffee. As a result, it prevents carbonic acid from forming in the brew water. Carbonic acid causes the stomach discomfort and intolerance from which many coffee drinkers suffer. The thorough removal of CO2 also improves the flavor extraction. This system makes three six-ounce servings per batch, and the coffee brews and is ready to pour in fewer than three minutes. All the components fit neatly inside the vessel, making it excellent for backpacking, camping, and traveling. Make hot brew, cold brew, chilled coffee, teas, and double-dark hot concentrate for latté-style milk drinks. Overall, this double-wall stainless steel vessel has a BPA-free Tritan top, food-grade silicone seals, a 200-micron stainless steel filter, and a wine-saver-style vacuum hand pump.

