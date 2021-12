In the southeast corner of tangshan mountain in nanjing, china, MONOARCHI has assembled four ‘spring huts‘ taking cues from the geomorphic features of the landscape. spanning 5,000sqm, the site is located on a hill, standing out from the woods as a solitude island. the design team opted for the most distinctive spots of the area to place the four cabins, from camouflaging into the woods to popping up from the stone-piled land. although each hut is designed as an independent mass, all four are connected with a crooked wooden path that passes through isolated trees and strange rocks, like the vein of a leaf.

