ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

2021 Year In Review: Design Details

By Nick Brown
dailycoffeenews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a time of pandemic-driven social isolation and anxiety, the idea of the coffee shop as a place — a physical space in which to find and consume a beloved beverage — took on renewed significance in 2021. As it turns out, not only did we miss...

dailycoffeenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
homedit.com

Tiny House Interior Designs With Cool And Interesting Features

Tiny house interior designs with cool and interesting features are catching on among people of all ages. As a new living space, tiny houses offer clever storage options and custom features. The homes are easy to design, so don’t be afraid to apply your creative skills. You never know when you might find yourself living in a tiny glass house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

10 Home Design Trends That Are Leaving in 2022

A new year is always time for a fresh start — and yes, that’s most definitely the case when it comes to home design trends. For better or for worse, not every look that reigned supreme in 2021 will carry over to 2022. Of course, none of this is to say that any design choices are objectively good or objectively bad. These are just the trends designers think they’ll be saying goodbye to sooner rather than later.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 prefab architectural designs of 2021

Prefabricated architecture has been gaining a lot of popularity and momentum recently! It basically involves making buildings or building various components at a particular location, one that is better suited for construction, and then once completed, transporting it to the final site or location. Prefab architectural designs have a multitude of benefits – they keep costs down, ensure projects are more sustainable and efficient, and they also prioritize and pay attention to simplicity and modularity. And we have curated a collection of our favorite prefabricated designs for you – from a prefab cabin with a rustic personality and modern details to a micro resort made from three prefab timber cabins – these prefabricated designs are a part of an integral growing trend in modern architecture, and could be the future of it as well!
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Specialty Coffee#Organic Coffee#Design Studio#Dcn#Design Details#Taiwanese#Duet
eugenedailynews.com

Design Details: Self-Serve Batch Brew at Single O Tokyo

The “serve yourself from the airpot by the condiment station” model in coffee retail settings has received a modern, sleek interpretation from an Australian coffee company operating in Japan. Single…. For more click to continue on to https://dailycoffeenews.com.
RETAIL
Design Milk

2021 Year in Review: Deconstruction

Orior is a family business in Northern Ireland dating back 40 years making handcrafted furniture by skilled artisans focusing on superior Irish craftsmanship combined with a contemporary aesthetic. The brand’s son, creative director Ciaran McGuigan, tapped his sister, fashion designer Katie Ann McGuigan, to collaborate on a collection of rugs. Back in January, Orior gave us a closeup look at how the new rug collaboration is made.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

The Island Kitchen Home / G architects studio

Text description provided by the architects. The architectural design site is a one-space, duplex apartment located on the outskirts of Tokyo, about an hour away from the city centre. The apartment building was developed in the 1980s, during Japan’s high economic growth period, as part of a 20-building development project. These buildings are located in front of the train station.
DESIGN
dailycoffeenews.com

Design Details: Steel and Stone for Cuts and Cups at Duet in Hong Kong

Combining for a precision-focused pairing in Hong Kong’s Whampoa district is Duet, which is one part single-origin specialty espresso shop and one part hair salon. The concept of duality is expressed throughout the facade, interior design and merchandise as cool stainless steel and hard-formed ridges recall the blades of scissors while soft, smooth aggregate cement and rock forms appeal to coffee’s natural, mineral side.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Country
Thailand
Country
China
yankodesign.com

Creative brick design with a built-in planter turns the outer facade of this house into a vertical garden!

Created by architecture and interior design firm OA-Lab, the ‘Alley House’ is a small multi-family housing project with a brick facade, located in Seoul, South Korea. The house sits on a developed, relatively crowded street with buildings on either side… but the lack of proper space for a garden prompted OA-Lab to devise a clever workaround – turn the house into a garden itself! The Alley House comes with a beautifully earthy exposed brick outer facade, and the lower floor uses a stretcher bond bricklaying pattern with a few unusually designed bricks that also function as planters! These wavy bricks protrude out from the wall, providing a series of ‘shelves’ or basins to grow plants in. The hollow space within the bricks is enough to lay in some soil and add a few seeds, and given that the bricks are made from concrete, they’re perfect for containing the plants in too!
WORLD
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Chair Designs of 2021

We often underestimate the importance of a great chair! When in reality we really shouldn’t. We spend the majority of our day sitting on chairs, whether we’re working in our home office, enjoying a meal, or simply sitting and reading a book for leisure! Hence, this piece of furniture needs to be not only comfortable but ergonomic, and aesthetic as well. And we’ve curated a collection of chair designs that meet all these criteria! From a smart chair that morphs position + physical shape as your posture to an experimental standing desk chair – these innovative chair designs are not only a boon to your back, and help you maintain a healthy posture, but are also super comfy to sink into, and will perfectly match the interiors of your modern homes. Enjoy!
INTERIOR DESIGN
MusicRadar.com

J Rockett Audio Designs Clockwork Echo review

The Clockwork Echo does a neat job in presenting the analogue magic of classic bucket brigade delay and modulation in a more functional format, with longer delay times expanding on the old Man’s repertoire. Today's best J. Rockett Clockwork Echo deals. We check over 250 million products every day...
ELECTRONICS
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Our Favorite Home Design Discoveries of 2021

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As December draws to a close, we at AT are taking a look back at what we’ve been up to since January. There were new houses to tour, old decor to repurpose, and style-centric TV shows to stream. We decorated, we decluttered, and we dated. But one of our absolute favorite things from the past year has been discovering new (or relatively new) home design brands and bringing them to your attention. From a Japanese company famous for minimalism to a boho-chic shopper’s paradise, these are the home design brands we fell in love with in 2021.
INTERIOR DESIGN
spectrumnews1.com

Refugee designer details her version of the American dream

CLEVELAND — Eden Bavqra stays close to her culture through the clothes that she makes. “We call it kitenge in Afrikaan[s],” Bavqra said while sewing an item for a client. Bavqra is a refugee from Congo. It’s her goal to make traditional African clothes popular in America. She...
ADVOCACY
Sourcing Journal

Optimizing Patchwork in Design and Production

Some ideas are timeless and never get old. This goes for designs and treatments in denim as well. No doubt that patchwork is one of them. In fact, the industry sees the look reappear time and again in almost all trend reports, catwalks and collections of major brands. While patchwork has an eye-catching appearance, it can actually be difficult to produce. In the beginning, it was based on an idea to gather parts of used garments for a collage effect. Afterward, companies started to create their own patchwork by washing the fabrics in different tones, then cutting and combining in order...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

Year in Review: Denim Brands Embraced Sustainable Alternatives

As brands continue to learn more about sustainability, their collections reflect this eco-friendly effort. In 2021, a number of denim companies launched what they consider to be their most sustainable collections to date, featuring alternative fibers, recycled materials and water- and energy-saving processes. At the beginning of the year, H&M Group-owned brand Cos debuted a collection of men’s and women’s denim made solely of GRS- or RCS-certified recycled or GOTS- or OCS-certified organic cotton. Each piece is finished with rivet-free detailing to facilitate recycling at the end of its lifecycle. The assortment includes both raw indigo and ecru fabrics, and came on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Apartment Therapy

Minimalism Is in For 2022, According to Designers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A new year brings new home designs, so if one of your resolutions is to spruce up your space in 2022, take a look at the upcoming trends. Staying in line with new beginnings and fresh starts, one of the overarching trends for the year ahead is going back to basics—think plenty of neutral colors and understated accessories.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Robb Report

This 165-Foot Catamaran Yacht Concept Was Designed to Prevent Seasickness

Forget Dramamine. Servo Yachts has designed a whole new catamaran line to combat seasickness. The fledgling American builder, which was founded by David Hall, has partnered with UK studio Shuttleworth Design to develop a range of vessels that glide smoothly through water without the kinds of motion that typically cause passengers to become seasick. The latest 165-footer, christened Martini 7.0, marks the largest and most advanced cat in the series so far. With a carbon-fiber exterior and foam cores, the multihull features an innovative electric suspension system that adjusts in real-time to the height and angle of the waves. In short, the vessel’s...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
thespruce.com

8 Bathroom Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

The bathroom may not be the most obvious space in your home to experiment with new trends. However, if you're looking to give your loo a bit of a refresh come 2022, we're all for it. The (usually) small square footage of the space makes it a doable update anyone can take on.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy