DeMar DeRozan had himself a game last night … and the night before that … and the night before that … and, well, you get the point. The 6th-leading scorer in the NBA is averaging a ridiculous 30.3 points per contest over his last eight games. He’s shot 56.7 percent from the field over that stretch, a mark that is only a few notches higher than his 50.6 percent field goal percentage on the season. If this clip holds, it would make for the second-best shooting season of his 13-year-long career (the best came two seasons ago when DeRozan shot 53.1 percent from the field for the San Antonio Spurs). But that’s merely a technicality.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO