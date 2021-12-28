ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

22 Best Black Blazers That'll Effortlessly Take Ya from the Office to Happy Hour

By Brooke Shunatona
Cosmopolitan
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we talk about staple wardrobe pieces, jeans and LBDs seem to get all the attention—but don't for one second forget about the classic black blazer. If the idea of a simple suit jacket bores you, I've made it my mission to change your mind...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Wears Head to Toe Bottega Veneta at Soho Store Opening Event

All red, all the time. Bottega Veneta celebrated its first store opening in Soho at 101 Greene St., and Tracee Ellis Ross was dressed ready to celebrate. The actress, among a plethora of other star-studded guests, made her way to Saint Theo’s following the Dec. 9 event, celebrating the store’s grand opening with an intimate dinner. Bottega Veneta is widely celebrated for its accessories, seen on many famous folks all throughout New York. From their eye-catching Jodie bags to their widely talked about pouch bags, the brand virtually has it all. Ross showed up in a red sequined turtleneck dress and a famous Bottega...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Jennifer Garner Loves These Controversial Jeans, and They're Available for an Unheard of Price at Nordstrom

We've said it once, and we'll say it again: Jennifer Garner could sell us a bottle of water. Then again, Jennifer Aniston notoriously sold a whole generation on Smartwater — the power of Jennifers everywhere, clearly, knows no bounds. And while we do appreciate a good hydration suggestion, we are definitely partial to Garner's recommendations on clothing and beauty products.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blazers#Staples#Clothing
Well+Good

21 Winter Dresses That Go With Tights, Boots, and Sneakers—Because Nobody Wants To Freeze at the Holiday Party

Most of us can agree that winter is for bulky sweaters and fleece-lined everything (like these fleece-lined leggings we love so). But there are a few occasions during the cold months that may call for a winter dress (a holiday party, family gathering, special date night out, or just feeling glam on your couch—because why not), and it can be tricky finding one that's comfortable and either long, or goes well with some warm tights. Luckily, there's a wide variety of flow-y and/or tights-compatible dresses that are cold weather-approved that you can wear until the sunshine decides to reemerge (and you're counting down the days just like we are, we know).
APPAREL
Glamour

28 Winter Dresses for Women You Won’t Mind Wearing in the Cold

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We love an outfit repeat as much as the royals, but it’s easy to fall into a style rut amid bitter temps. That’s where winter dresses for women can help. Having an arsenal of low-effort pieces (looking at you, turtleneck sweater dress) is key if you want to keep your outfits fresh and your getting-ready process as easy as possible.
APPAREL
OK! Magazine

Sofía Vergara Shows Off $1,450 Crystal Gucci Sweatshirt While Shopping At XIV Karats In Beverly Hills — Get The Look For Less

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. Article continues below advertisement. Sofia Vergara was seen doing some jewelry shopping at XIV Karats, Ltd in Beverly Hills on Thursday, December...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens Gives Cutout Dress a Grunge Makeover in Extra-Chunky Platform Boots

Vanessa Hudgens gave the cutout dress trend a utilitarian edge with her latest outfit. The “Princess Switch” star posed with boyfriend Cole Tucker and friend Vince Rossi, wearing a white Ronny Kobo midi dress. The $348 Chryssa style featured a mock-neck silhouette with long sleeves. The dress also included a circular front cutout, framed by two triangular slits that created a geometric look. Hudgens brought her penchant for ’70s and ’90s style to the outfit, pairing it with a black-and-white swirl-printed coat and large gold Janna Conner statement earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) For...
APPAREL
whowhatwear

Baggy Denim Is the Trend That Keeps On Giving—10 Ways Insiders Are Styling It

In the running tally of ubiquitous trends this year, you might as well place baggy denim at the very top. While three-piece suits and cargo pants certainly have their respective spots on the most talked-about trends of 2021, baggy denim arguably trumped them all. With a little help from the current wave of 90's nostalgia and the widespread embrace of low-key dressing, loose cuts have become so pervasive it's almost impossible not to spot it everywhere you turn. When it's a staple this repeated, that's usually a good clue it's at least worth trying for yourself.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Elevates Her Height in Puma Platform Sneakers With Bedazzled Gucci Top & Skinny Jeans

Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
purewow.com

How to Wear Cowboy Boots in 2022 Like a Style Pro

If you’ve lately found yourself wondering how to wear cowboy boots so you like more like a street style star and less like Daisy Duke, you’re not the only one. Searches for the western footwear have been steadily on the rise this winter, according to the global shopping platform Lyst. But outside of simply pulling them over a pair of blue-wash skinny jeans and knotting a flannel shirt at our waist, we’re still figuring out exactly how to make the trend work. Luckily, we found 20 stylish women who appear to have cracked the code so we can bookmark and Pin their outfits to copy ASAP.
APPAREL
Insider

The 9 best winter boots for women, from the latest trends to timeless styles you'll wear forever

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The calendar year can loosely be broken up into two categories: open-toe-shoe season and boot season. And though we're squarely in the latter, there is still much time left to enjoy a sleek, sturdy combat silhouette or classic bootie that suits a work or weekend wardrobe. But seeing as the market for boots — all heights, styles, and finishes — can seem like a bottomless pit, we've edited down the options to the nine most essential trends to know.
APPAREL
Cosmopolitan

14 Best Foundation Brushes for an Effortlessly Flawless Complexion, According to Makeup Artists

Choosing the best foundation brush based on your skin type, preferred foundation formulation, and desired level of coverage can be overwhelming. Sephora alone carries almost 150 (!!) different options, so you need to know exactly what to look for. That’s where I come in… with a little help from three professional makeup artists who know the ins and outs of achieving a smooth and flawless complexion with a foundation brush.
MAKEUP
whowhatwear

Nordstrom Has 437 Blazers in Stock, But These Are the 30 Best

Now that it's mid-December, you've likely already purchased your new winter coats, but there's one outerwear piece that I recommend keeping an eye out for all year long: blazers. They're versatile enough to wear 365 days a year, so there's literally never a bad time to consider investing in a fresh one to add to your collection. I especially love layering them under wool coats during the throes of the chilly season, but they're also great on their own in warmer months.
APPAREL
Cosmopolitan

13 Must-Haves to Shop From Lululemon's Surprise Post-Holiday Sale

Yes, we know all those pre-Christmas sales *literally* just ended. Yes, we know you likely just received a bunch of gifts for the holidays. But when Lululemon has a sale, it's impossible not to take advantage. Starting Friday, Dec. 24 at 1 p.m. PST and going through Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. PST, Lululemon's post-holiday sale specials can get you major discounts—like, up to 56% off (!!)—on a bunch of your fave products, including leggings, compression shorts, sports bras, loungewear, and more. Soooo...whatever Santa forgot to leave under the tree for you on Christmas, you can just go out and buy yourself, okay?
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

5 Winter Trends That Look Perfect With Skinny Jeans

I think it's safe to say that we no longer need to debate the relevance of skinny jeans in the fashion person's wardrobe. While they might not be the It pair of the moment, the style has transcended trendiness and is simply a staple everyone should (and likely does already) own.
APPAREL
whowhatwear

I Personally Tested These 8 Sweaters, and I Guarantee They're Itch-Free

One of the many perks of having an in-house fashion brand is the ability to try on pieces before everyone else. By the time a Who What Wear Collection item has launched online, I've probably already had the chance to feel the fabric IRL and can offer my personal review. This is especially important when it comes to sweaters, as everyone has probably had the misfortune of accidentally buying itchy sweaters that weren't worth your money.
APPAREL
Cosmopolitan

15 Dark Academia Aesthetic Outfits Worthy of a Spot on Your IG Feed

From soft girl to indie, niche fashion aesthetics are taking over in a huge way—and we're very much into it. No matter how you're feeling on any particular day, there's an entire sartorial subculture that you can explore (and shop, obvi). Some are very Y2K-inspired, while others lean more scholarly. Case in point: the dark academia aesthetic. A lil preppy, very moody, and endlessly cool, this particular trend is definitely a must-try (whether or not you're actually a student).
APPAREL
SPY

23 Best Hoodies for Men That You’ll Never Want To Take Off

The best hoodies for men are soft, durable, and versatile. They should be both comfortable when Netflix and quarantining (still) and stylish when stepping outside for the first time in the last five days, trying to persuade people you do still shower and have control of your life. Yes, a hoodie can help with that. Casual apparel today has come a long way. Today, our favorite men’s hoodie options are longer-lasting, technologically advanced, recycled, and generally better fabricated than what we grew up wearing. Despite this, there’s still very much a “can’t beat the classics” vibe, so we still like to...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy