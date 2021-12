Taylor Swift spent much of the last year battling to get the rights to her music catalogue back under her control, but the 32-year-old songstress is now being faced with a copyright lawsuit after allegations were raised of copyright infringement on her hit song ‘Shake It Off.’ Last Thursday, a judge ruled that while there were differences between Swift’s song and the 3W song ‘Playas Gon Play,’ there were “enough” similarities for a trial to proceed.

