Wall Street Had a Red-Hot Year, But Can It Last? [WSJ]. Analysts are unconvinced that the banks’ heady pace of deal making can continue. Goldman and Morgan Stanley have minted big trading revenues during the wild pandemic markets, but analysts are still trying to figure out what the new normal in trading looks like…. But some analysts are optimistic that even if business slows, bank stock prices won’t necessarily follow suit. “It’s not a stretch to say Morgan Stanley is an above-average growth story,” said Keith Horowitz, an analyst at Citigroup. He rates the shares as a buy after upgrading them earlier this month, with a new share price target of $115 over the next 12 months.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO