Brainerd, MN

Neil Diamond Celebration Show January 21

By Jessie Perrine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCelebrating the work of an artist whose catalog of songs spans three generations, and whose recordings have sold over 100 million records worldwide, “I Am—He Said” presents the music of Neil Diamond. As part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s Cultural Arts Series, the show will perform on January...

