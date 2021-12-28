ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Weather: Cloudy & Mild, Plus A Chance For Showers Later

By Meg McNamara
 1 day ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drier weather prevails on Tuesday, but it is short lived.

Sunshine will be hard to find with cloud coverage increasing throughout the day.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s, putting us at least 10° above Monday’s high of 43°.

Temperatures will stay mild through the week, with 60° possible for our last day of 2021 on Friday.

Multiple rounds of rain will arrive over the next few days.

Spotty showers become a possibility Tuesday evening with rain likely falling overnight.

A few of those showers could linger into Wednesday morning.

Besides that, Wednesday is shaping up to be very similar to Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and rain likely at night.

Spotty showers are possible on Thursday, with high pressure taking back over on Friday, keeping us rain-free for New Year’s Eve.

Our 2022 will start off mild with mid 50s and some rain likely on Saturday.

We’re keeping a close eye on Sunday, which could bring us our next dose of winter weather.

There’s a possibility for snow or freezing rain to develop Sunday night into Monday morning as moisture taps into some very cold air.

The WJZ Weather Team will let you know what to expect as we get closer to it.

For now, keep the rain coat handy.

