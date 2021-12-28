VIDEO: Man pistol-whipped, shot in legs, by two gunmen in hallway outside his Brooklyn apartment

A 33-year-old man was shot in both legs during a harrowing caught-on-camera clash with two gunmen inside the victim’s Brooklyn apartment building, police said Tuesday.

The victim had just returned to his building on 68th St. near Third Ave. when the two men, who were hanging out in the lobby, followed him up the stairs about 7:50 p.m. Dec. 21 , cops said.

The duo both drew guns and lunged at the victim, pistol-whipping him as they struggled on the narrow landing, surveillance video of the close-quarters attack shows.

“Shoot him!” one of the gunmen yelled at the other before shots were fired, a police source said.

The victim was shot twice in the right leg and once in the left leg, cops said. He collapsed on the landing, his pant legs stained with blood, the video shows.

The two gunmen ran out of the building, joined by a third man walking with crutches, cops said. They fled in a white sedan cops on Tuesday released surveillance images of.

EMS rushed the victim to NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn, where he was treated and released.

The victim told police he saw the two men smoking in the lobby when he ran out to run a quick errand. They were still in the lobby when he returned, went up the stairs and was attacked.

Cops area asking the public’s help identifying the two gunmen and their accomplice and tracking them down. Investigators have not established a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.