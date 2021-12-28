5 things we learned from the Chicago Bulls’ back-to-back wins, including new heights for the DeMar DeRozan-Zach LaVine partnership

The Chicago Bulls are barreling into the new year on a winning streak after picking up consecutive wins on consecutive nights against the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks.

With 11 players back from COVID-19 protocols, the roster is beginning to return to normal. But the Bulls still had to fare without coach Billy Donovan , Lonzo Ball, Alfonzo McKinnie and Tony Bradley as the outbreak continues to sweep through the league.

Here’s what we learned from the back-to-back games.

1. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine are reaching new heights.

LaVine and DeRozan scored a combined 121 points in their first two games back on the court together after bouts with COVID-19. The consistency of those back-to-back performances reflected the growing menace of their partnership.

Only one other Bulls duo has recorded 30-plus points and nine-plus assists apiece on the same night: Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

DeRozan and LaVine are both dangerous scorers, but their partnership is about give and take. Even though he’s known for his fourth-quarter efficiency, DeRozan told interim coach Chris Fleming — who is filling in for Donovan — he wanted LaVine to remain the primary scorer in the final quarter of Sunday’s game against the Pacers. Even when LaVine has a hot shooting hand, his eyes are constantly scanning to line up DeRozan for a higher-percentage look.

Opponents can’t prepare as well when a team can switch its point of attack between two All-Stars — make that three when Nikola Vučević gets involved in the pick-and-pop — based on which player is feeling the momentum of the game.

2. Nikola Vučević is unmoved by his historic stat line.

No other player in NBA history has posted the statistical line Vučević did in Monday’s win over the Hawks: 24 points, 17 rebounds, six assists, four blocks and four 3-pointers. It’s an unmatched performance from a player molding every aspect of his game around a new environment and new teammates to become the missing puzzle piece of the ”Big Three” for the Bulls.

But Vučević wasn’t particularly impressed by the historic nature of his stats.

“It’s nice to hear, but when it comes to those stats, I feel like you can make up a stat with anything nowadays,” Vučević said. “I feel like stats should be, in general, like five, 10, 15, 25, 20, 25 so it’s consistent. I’m glad I played well and I was able to have a good all-around game to help us win. But as far as that — it’s nice, but I don’t necessarily care to be the only player to ever do it.”

Vučević might not buy into the hype around his singular night, but it’s a critical step nonetheless as he distances himself from a brief midseason skid earlier this month. The center has averaged 19.3 points and 12.8 rebounds while shooting 44% from 3-point range in the last four wins for the Bulls.

LaVine and DeRozan have dominated the scoring, but Vučević's return to form the past two weeks adds another layer. The court becomes almost impossibly stretched with these three players sharing it.

3. Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso are heavily missed on perimeter defense.

The Bulls are missing their defensive core with Ball (COVID-19 protocols) and Caruso (left foot) both sidelined. The pair can create a smothering presence along the arc for opposing teams, disrupting pick-and-roll attempts and cutting off lanes to the basket. Their almost frenetic pace of diving into passing lanes led to a combined 3.8 steals per game to start the season.

As a result, the first quarter has become an adjustment period for the Bulls without their defensive duo. The Bulls took a full quarter against the Pacers and Hawks to figure out a secondary game plan for shutting down opposing stars such as Trae Young.

This period was pointedly visible in the Pacers game, which took place hours after Ball was placed in isolation following the morning shootaround.

The Bulls found defensive answers in other areas. Javonte Green continued to swallow up defensive assignments, from the 6-foot-11 Myles Turner to the 6-1 Young, while Vučević blocked four shots, a rarity throughout his career.

Ball could be cleared within the next week under the NBA’s new rules for isolation periods , but Caruso’s timeline is less clear. Until the two defensive leaders return, the Bulls will need to lean on their scoring while remaining defensively creative to limit opponents.

4. Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu battle for a supporting role.

Dosunmu has reached the next stage of his rookie development — battling for a spot in the starting shift.

He earned a handful of starts during the height of the COVID-19 outbreak when the Bulls roster was stripped to scraps. Monday’s game highlighted his adaptability and readiness to step into a more demanding role.

Dosunmu served as an in-game defensive adjustment after White struggled to shut down Young, allowing 12 points by the Hawks guard in his first quarter back from his COVID-19 break. Dosunmu’s length and timing allowed him to push Young away from the rim on dribble drives and harass his shot, forcing Young to take lower-percentage arcing shots over his spread arms.

Although Dosunmu jockeyed White out of his position as the key defender on Young, that didn’t end White’s impact. He bounced back to score 10 points in the third quarter, a sizable improvement from an off shooting night against the Pacers.

This competition pushes both players to improve. Although visibly different in tone and temperament on the court, Dosunmu and White are both known for their hard-nosed, levelheaded nature. Both players take criticism and adjustments in stride, a trait highlighted by their abilities to shift into new roles and make key improvements.

5. The Bulls won their fourth straight.

The Bulls are now 21-10, sitting 11 games above .500 for the first time since April 2015. With their fourth straight win, they are now 6-2 since the onset of their COVID-19 outbreak on Dec. 1.

As they inch further into the gut of the season, the Bulls are beginning to prove their early winning ways weren’t a fluke. But it’s difficult to assess the weight of wins amid the leaguewide outbreak, which has diminished teams to second-string rosters throughout December. The Hawks, for instance, were missing 10 players Monday and Young was cleared to play only hours before tipoff.

The NBA reduced its isolation period to six days rather than the previous 10, which will usher players back quicker and return teams to full strength in January and beyond. The Bulls will face an upgraded challenge when they play these newly revitalized opponents.