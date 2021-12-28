ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump golf resort reaches settlement deal with PGA over canceled tournament

By Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News
 1 day ago

Former President Trump’s real estate company has settled a dispute with the PGA over the pro golf group’s decision to scrap a marquee tournament that was scheduled to be staged at his New Jersey resort.

Eric Trump, a top Trump Organization official, Tuesday announced the deal in a joint press release with the PGA. The terms of the settlement were not revealed.

“We look forward to continuing to support the mission of the PGA and its professionals, who are the best in the golf industry,” Eric Trump said in the statement.

The PGA responded in kind by noting that the Trump resort in Bedminster, N.J. “is a major championship-worthy golf course and in a portfolio along with some of the finest private and public golf courses anywhere in the world.”

The deal effectively ends the squabble that erupted last January when the PGA decided to move its planned 2022 PGA Championship that was scheduled to be held at Bedminster.

The group’s leaders said at the time that it did not want to be seen to be endorsing Trump’s politics after his role in inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The prestigious tourney will instead be held at a Tulsa, Oklahoma golf club.

Trump threatened to sue the PGA to honor the agreement to hold the championship at Bedminster. The PGA said their contract allowed it to cancel the tourney.

Trump’s real estate company has suffered major losses due to customers seeking to avoid association with his tarnished brand.

He could score a billion dollar pay day from a deal to launch a Trump-branded social media company, although the finances of the launch remain murky.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

