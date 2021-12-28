From Golden Age to Dark Age, how the Legislature lost its way | Editorial

Once upon a time, the Florida Legislature earned broad national respect. It’s a true story of how much we had, and how much we lost.

In 1971, the nonprofit Citizens Conference on State Legislatures ranked Florida the fourth best legislature in the nation and the most independent of all 50 states for not letting lobbyists or the governor control its information and its agenda.

That was four years after a reapportionment ordered by the U.S. Supreme Court swept away the rural legislators who misruled Florida while representing fewer than 20% of the people. The special interest lobbyists were the true constituency of the so-called pork choppers.

The 1967 elections ushered in Florida’s first modern two-party system and a bipartisan passion to improve the Legislature, adopt a modern Constitution, promote home rule by local government, limit campaign spending, depoliticize the courts, protect the environment from runaway development and pollution and reform the tax code by levying on the income of corporations. The new legislators did all that and much more, with both parties participating.

The Golden Age, 1967-1987

But the Golden Age of Florida politics lasted only 20 years. It ended in 1987 with failure to expand Florida’s regressive, consumer-dependent sales tax. Intense pressure from the real estate industry and print and broadcast media forced the repeal of a new tax on advertising, professional fees and other services. To replace the money, the Legislature took the easy way out and taxed the people again.

It continues. Last year, the Legislature diverted the taxes that Florida consumers now pay on internet and other out-of-state sales to reduce taxes on the business community. From your pocket to theirs.

Today’s lawmakers no longer pay even lip service to local home rule, which was a major reform in the 1968 Constitution. Last year, they enacted 11 laws to overturn or block local actions by preempting the issues to the state. The most notorious overturned Key West’s attempt to bar large cruise ships. Obnoxious proposals this year would ban communities from regulating vacation rentals, pet sales, tobacco products and plastic straws and from enacting nondiscrimination ordinances. Another, SB 620, would entitle businesses to cash compensation for lost revenue they blame on local regulations. That is pernicious.

Why has the Legislature fallen so far? Why are expectations so low for the annual session that convenes Jan. 11?

Part of the answer is ideology, inflamed by increasing partisanship. Term limits has left members more obedient to lobbyists and narrowly-focused interest groups. But by far the major reason is campaign money. The more there is, the uglier campaigns become, and the more legislators are obligated to those who give it.

Following laundered money

Strict limits on campaign spending ended in 1974 when the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed them as infringing on free speech. Caps on individual contributions to campaigns remain at $3,000 per person for statewide races and $1,000 for others, but have been rendered meaningless.

A corrupting loophole allows politicians to also control separate fundraising committees unbound by contribution limits, and to divert the money to their campaign accounts by passing it through the political parties, to which no limits apply. It’s legalized money laundering.

One of those slush funds, Friends of Ron DeSantis, has raised nearly $110.7 million since January 2018 with some $66 million still in the bank for the governor’s head start on a 2022 re-election. More than $10 million came from a single Chicago billionaire. During the last campaign, DeSantis’ committee gave $13 million to the Republican Party of Florida, where the paper trail ended.

The modern political landscape is crawling with “social welfare” organizations that can contribute to campaigns without disclosing where they get the money.

Exhibit A: In 2020, Republican operatives with ties to Florida Power & Light spent $550,000 in dark money to promote three “independent” candidates they had recruited to siphon votes from Democrats in key races.

The Miami Herald and Floodlight, an environmental news collaborative, recently disclosed that FP&L wrote a bill for Sen. Jennifer Bradley, R-Fleming Island, that opponents say would cripple its solar power competition in Florida by no longer requiring the company to buy surplus power from residential roofs. It was delivered by an FPL lobbyist just before NextEra Energy, FPL’s parent, gave $10,000 to her personal political committee. That’s not illegal — but it should be.

NextEra and its subsidiaries contributed nearly $5.4 million to Florida campaigns in the last election cycle alone. The influence it buys is evident at the Public Service Commission (PSC), the state utility regulation body that rarely says no to FPL.

The utilities control the PSC through the Legislature, which in turn controls the panel that nominates PSC members the governor must appoint. That cozy relationship comes from a 1969 Florida Supreme Court advisory opinion that delighted the industry by holding that utility regulation is a function of the legislative branch, not the governor or Cabinet.

How reforms were undone

Reform of the judiciary, another triumph of the Golden Age, came unraveled by a 2001 law giving governors power to appoint all nine members of local judicial nominating commissions instead of only three. DeSantis and his predecessor, former Gov. Rick Scott, have used this power to turn the Supreme Court and the First District Court of Appeal into echo chambers for Republican policies and conservative ideology.

The Golden Age gave the people the ability to amend their own constitution by petitions calling for referendums. Under pressure from the Florida Chamber, Associated Industries and other powerful lobbies, it has become much costlier and harder to do that.

The Golden Age pioneered the purchase of environmentally sensitive land and in protecting areas of critical state concern including the Green Swamp, Key West, the Florida Keys and Big Cypress Swamp. But led by Scott, pro-development politicians abolished the state Department of Community Affairs and its oversight of projects having regional impact.

The evidence of what has gone wrong makes plain what needs to be done first: Abolish the slush funds. Require real-time source disclosure of every dollar intended for politics. Require supermajority votes for any bill that preempts home rule. Restore the independence of the judicial nominating commissions. Get the PSC out from under the Legislature, by constitutional amendment if necessary.

But what’s needed most of all is for voters to ignore the hyper-partisan trash talking of too many politicians and elect only those who speak seriously about the state’s future in the face of a new pandemic and inexorably rising seas.

Otherwise, Florida will remain sunk in a dark age of mercenary politics.

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney, and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson. Editorials are the opinion of the Board and written by one of its members or a designee. To contact us, email at letters@sun-sentinel.com .