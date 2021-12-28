ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Augmented shopping could be next big e-commerce trend

By Jack Daleo
freightwaves.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen people hear about the metaverse, many of them envision technology that’s years or even decades away. But they would be wrong — it’s already here. “I think when people hear about augmented reality and the metaverse, it feels so futuristic and far away,” Ali Fazal, vice president of marketing for...

www.freightwaves.com

Comments / 0

Related
progressivegrocer.com

Future Proof Your Grocery E-Commerce Supply Chain

Webinar Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 11 a.m. EST. With e-commerce growing to 20% of the U.S. grocery market by 2026, and 75% of stores fulfilling online orders, it’s never been a better time to learn how to future-proof your grocery e-commerce supply chain. Delivering great experiences while ensuring profitability has never been more challenging — from the added expense of e-commerce fulfillment, to ensuring inventory matches demand across all your channels, to rising transportation and labor costs.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Telegraph

Firms swerve free online delivery as costs soar

The days when shoppers could enjoy the perk of free delivery appear to be numbered as retailers are increasingly introducing charges to help combat soaring costs. A number of high street brands, including Halfords and Matalan, have quietly scrapped free standard delivery or free delivery promotions for online orders. Both were offering free delivery in the run up to Christmas last year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Fazal
progressivegrocer.com

Rosie Honors Best-in-Class E-Commerce Retailers

E-commerce platform Rosie recently recognized best-in-class grocery e-commerce programs in its 2nd Annual Rosie Awards. Local grocers were honored across 12 categories for their e-commerce growth, operations efficiency and marketing innovation to help drive increased profitability for their stores in 2021. Rosie partners with independent grocers and their wholesalers to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inc.com

How Traditional Retailers Will Fight Back in 2022

The verdict is in: experts say retail is going to change in a big way in 2022. Consumers' shopping habits have changed over the past two years thanks in large part to the pandemic. E-commerce companies--namely Amazon--have benefited massively, leaving many traditional retailers in their dust. But 2022 will be...
RETAIL
News On 6

Retailers Turn To Tech For Faster, More Sustainable Return Options

Christmas may be in the rearview mirror but now the country is moving into a post-holiday tradition: returning all those unwanted holiday gifts. With online sales expected to hit a record this year, returns could reach new heights, too. But many retailers are not equipped to take their products back, with a big chunk of those returns ending up in landfills every year.
RETAIL
@growwithco

Marketing Your E-Commerce Business

Marketing your e-commerce business can expand your reach to new markets. Consider these various e-commerce marketing strategies when promoting your business. In our Startup2021 series, we're helping aspiring entrepreneurs navigate the new business climate of the COVID-19 era. Each week, we'll share an in-depth look at one step you can take toward launching your business in 2021.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big E#E Commerce#Shopping#Modern Shipper#Wmt#Vp Of Marketing#Ar Vr#Wrby
Forbes

Five Direct To Consumer E-Commerce Trends For 2022

Jake is the CEO of Edgemesh, a global web acceleration company that empowers ecommerce brands to deliver faster, more streamlined websites. Direct to Consumer (DTC) e-commerce has changed the way consumers interact with brands and shop for pretty much everything — razors, clothing, even mattresses. Even before the pandemic, DTC brands were seen as the digitally-savvy retail category. Now, traditional retailers and branded manufacturers have incorporated valuable lessons they’ve learned from DTC brands to compete for the future of e-commerce.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
freightwaves.com

B2B e-commerce payments remain stuck in the past

Millennials now make up more than one-third of the workforce. Defined as those born between 1981 and 1996, they are the first generation that has been raised entirely on computers. And they are quickly moving into middle management and even senior management positions with companies. The generation that powered the...
RETAIL
Motley Fool

Better E-Commerce Stock: Shopify vs. Baozun

Shopify continues to generate impressive growth as the pandemic tailwinds fade. Baozun’s business has been rattled by macro headwinds this year. Both companies are key players in the booming e-commerce market. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) both make it easier for businesses to set up online stores. Shopify, which...
STOCKS
aithority.com

GOJA Acquires E-Commerce Startup Mattsafe

GOJA acquires Mattsafe as it continues to rapidly expand its portfolio. Amazon operator and aggregator experience differentiates GOJA in category. GOJA’s proprietary infrastructure collects key data points across more than 1,000 SKUs in real-time to drive better business performance and continued growth. GOJA, an industry leader in creating, buying,...
BUSINESS
mining-technology.com

Augmented Reality (AR): Media Trends

Media houses and ecommerce companies, however, have been early adopters of augmented reality (AR), while the technology is also used by healthcare, engineering, and military organisations. Listed below are the key media trends impacting the augmented reality theme, as identified by GlobalData. Social media. Most major social media services allow...
CELL PHONES
investing.com

Avoid These 4 Overvalued E-Commerce Stocks in December

Rising consumer spending, combined with the offering of a wide variety of products, efficient delivery services, and personalized shopping experience, should make the e-commerce segment witness good sales this holiday season. Though major companies are fit to benefit from these tailwinds, high input costs, growing supply chain issues, and ongoing market volatility could make overvalued e-commerce stocks Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Sea Limited (SE), Coupang (CPNG), and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to witness a significant pullback in the near-term. Thus, it is wise to avoid them now.The e-commerce industry came into the limelight last year, as people resorted to online shopping amid lockdowns and social distancing restrictions. Thus, e-commerce sales amounted to more than $4.28 trillion in 2020. Rapid digitalization also helped small and medium enterprises and merchants to establish a strong e-commerce platform and provide a personalized shopping experience by analyzing consumer tastes. The global e-commerce market is expected to grow at a 29% CAGR to $10.87 trillion by 2025.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy