Hideo Kojima Hints At Working On Two Upcoming Games

By John Carson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDeath Stranding and Metal Gear Solid director Hideo Kojima has a couple of new projects in the works, according to SiliconEra's report referencing a New Year's interview with Famitsu. Not a lot is said about the substance...

attackofthefanboy.com

10 Most Anticipated Nintendo Switch Games in 2022

With an already stellar arsenal of games in its library, it’s hard to think how Nintendo could outdo themselves with Switch games in 2022. That is until you look at the list of forthcoming titles, packed with much-hyped sequels and series re-boots, and you realize that the console is looking at a year of great releases.
Anime News Network

Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile Game's 1st Promo Video Reveals Summer 2022 Launch

Square Enix announced on Friday that it will release its Fullmetal Alchemist Mobile game for iOS and Android devices in summer 2022. The company streamed the first promotional video:. The game will be free-to-play with optional in-game purchases. Preregistration is open. The game will tell the story of Hiromu Arakawa's...
Twinfinite

Demon Slayer Shows Free Playable Enmu and Yushiro & Tamayo With New Trailers & Screenshots

Today Sega and Aniplex revealed the last pair of playable characters that will be added for free to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles. While I said “pair,” they’re actually a trio, Enmu, Yushiro, and Tamayo, but Yushiro and Tamayo fight together as a single character with the former acting as the main fighter and the latter as support.
Twinfinite

Upcoming 2022 Co-op Games To Look Forward To

We’re about a month into the new year, which means we still have so many great video game releases to look forward to this year. This year like last is a bit different than most, but now more than ever video games are keeping people connected –and no games do that better than cooperative titles. Here are some of the promising upcoming co-op Games releasing in 2022 to look forward to.
Hideo Kojima
Yoshinori Kitase
Game Informer Online

The 12 Days Of Video Games

Well, at least in Halo Infinite’s Big Team Battle multiplayer mode, twelve Spartans are fighting on your side. Another twelve are trying to take you down. But, because the developer made the latest Halo entry’s multiplayer free, it’s an easy gift to give. There’s also a really impressive single-player campaign if your giftee wants more Halo Infinite.
dotesports.com

The best upcoming PS5 games of 2022

From long-awaited sequels such as Horizon: Forbidden Forest and God of War: Ragnarok to new IPs like Hogwarts Legacy and Forspoken, 2022 is shaping up to be an even bigger year for Sony’s next-gen console. These are the best upcoming PlayStation 5 games of 2022. Forspoken. Forspoken is a...
Siliconera

The Creative Gene Explores Hideo Kojima’s Storytelling DNA

Hideo Kojima is a rather polarizing figure in the video game world. He created the beloved Metal Gear series during his tenure with Konami. Once he parted ways with the pachinko giant, he went on a tour. He visited studios around the world and explored new locales. Which, in turn, helped shape Kojima Productions and Death Stranding. Fans of prolific creatives often wonder what inspires them to pursue those dreams and makes them so successful. Whereas normal people like you and I will surely never get to hang out with Hideo Kojima, like his famous friends Guillermo Del Toro or Norman Reedus, we can get to know him via his book The Creative Gene. It is a collection of selected essays written by the man himself.
Game Informer Online

Top 5 Video Game Characters Getting Coal In Their Stockings This Year

It's the most wonderful time of the year: the holidays. If you're reading this, I'm not at work right now, and it's great. My brain is happily free of thoughts about video games, video game articles, and the people who play and read both. I'm free. Free at last. Until January.
Game Informer Online

Exploring The Full History Of Halo 2 | Video Gameography

After tackling Metroid in Season 1, the second season of Game Informer's Video Gameography podcast moves on to one of the biggest shooter franchises in existence: Halo. This week, we examine Bungie's blockbuster Halo 2. Halo 2 was released on the original Xbox on November 9, 2004, and it was...
Game Informer Online

Horizon Forbidden West Cover Reveal And Editor Top 10 Lists | GI Show

Happy holidays from The Game Informer Show! We're bringing the holiday cheer and taking a deep dive into everything we learned about Horizon Forbidden West as part of our latest cover trip. After that, we bring on a huge rotating crew of GI editors to talk about their favorite games of the year, including Halo Infinite, Metroid Dread, and so much more! As always, we finish another bumping show with a fun round of Listener Questions, this time with a festive theme.
Game Informer Online

Game Informer’s Ultimate Super Fun List: Top Trees In Gaming

Ever wonder what are the best trees in gaming? No? Look it’s the holidays and we’re strapped for stories. Let’s just run with this and see what happens. #1 Deku Tree – Why does the Deku tree outrank every other tree in gaming? Because it’s from The Legend of Zelda, and The Legend of Zelda is like the coolest thing ever. Haven’t you heard? Everything Zelda related should be ranked number one. That’s how journalism works. Also, the Deku Tree has a mustache. Double win.
Game Informer Online

Telltale Games, Currently Developing The Wolf Among Us 2, Shares 2022 Plans

It's been just around two years since Telltale Games announced its return. Populated by some of the former studio's staff and led by a new team, the company announced a follow-up to The Wolf Among Us during The Game Awards 2019. Then things seemed to go quiet, leading many to speculate on how the newly reformed studio was doing. However, Telltale has recently been very vocal about the status of its projects and the studio itself. This most recent post from Telltale's official Twitter account runs down a list of the studio's recent milestones and what it hopes to achieve in the near future. It begins, "Telltale is back." Then the post moves on to assure readers that the company, while trying to stay true to the Telltale legacy, is changing things up and steering clear of the problems that plagued the original studio.
cogconnected.com

Kojima Might Have Teased New Game

Kojima Releases Holiday Card on Twitter With New Characters. Hideo Kojima is doing well in the video game industry. And now, fans are abuzz with a possible new game that may be coming from Kojima Productions. Over social media, Kojima released a holiday card wishing fans happy holidays for all...
Game Informer Online

The Best Of 2021 | All Things Nintendo

This episode of All Things Nintendo is devoted to looking back at the best that 2021 had to offer in the world of Nintendo. Join Brian as he runs down the categories, nominees, and winners of the podcast's inaugural awards. Following the announcement of each award winner, Brian invites a colleague of his to chat about why that game deserved to win the award that it did.
Game Informer Online

Best Action Game Of 2021: Returnal

In a year full of satisfying time loops, Returnal’s were often the longest and most punishing. But every time Selene’s ship would crash into the damp, misty enclave on Atropos, it was another opportunity to chase the mysterious white noise. Another shot at challenging the ever-shifting landscape packed with deadly eldritch horrors. One more run at discovering out how long Selene has been making futile attempts at figuring out why she’s on this bleak planet in the first place.
gameranx.com

Hideo Kojima Fans Speculate If Developer Just Teased His Next Project

Hideo Kojima is quite the iconic video game developer. This legendary industry veteran has been around for quite a few years. Notably known best for the Metal Gear Solid franchise, Hideo Kojima has since left Konami and their IPs to deliver his own studio. We’ve since seen Kojima Productions release their first video game project, Death Stranding. However, we’re still waiting to find out just what is next.
thenerdstash.com

Hideo Kojima Teases Two New Projects at Kojima Productions

Hideo Kojima, one of the legends of the gaming space. From making the Metal Gear Solid series a staple of the gaming world today to getting on the Summer Game Fest stage to talk about Death Stranding and 9/11 (yes, I know not that 9/11), he’s a legend of a man, and his company holds to that. Kojima Productions blasted through the door with the ever-popular Death Stranding, though has been particularly quiet regarding future projects. That is, until today. Hideo Kojima earlier today spoke with Famitsu, teasing two new projects that the team is currently working on with very vague terms. With that being said, a few interesting things were revealed.
