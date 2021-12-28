ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Utah Jazz win a few with defense. Rudy Gobert defense still expanding. Utah Jazz in power ranks and projections

By David Locke
lockedonjazz.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NBA’s best offensive team has won their last two games with great defensive performances as the offense has come back to life a bit. Part of the defensive play is the Jazz using Rudy Gobert in more and more different ways. David Locke, radio voice of the...

www.lockedonjazz.net

ESPN

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson seals win after San Antonio Spurs fan 'crossed the line'

SAN ANTONIO -- Jordan Clarkson helped lift the short-handed Utah Jazz over the Spurs after he got into a confrontation with a Spurs fan he said "crossed the line" on Monday. Clarkson, who is from San Antonio, was upset by a non-call on his shot attempt and did not run downcourt in time to prevent a 3-pointer from Doug McDermott with four minutes remaining. Utah called a timeout as San Antonio pulled within 94-80, at which point the fan stood up and yelled at Clarkson.
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Jazz Game Rewind – Jazz Surge against Spurs without Mitchell

The Utah Jazz defense stepped up in the absence of Mitchell to secure their 7th straight win on the road. Jordan Clarkson led with 23 points as six Jazz players added double figures. Relive the game through the radio highlights. Voiced by Kristen Spear. David Locke enters his ninth year...
NBA
basketball-addict.com

3 Jazz 2022 New Year’s Resolutions for Rudy Gobert and crew

The Utah Jazz have certainly been one of the more impressive teams in all of basketball the past couple of seasons but unfortunately haven’t been able to get the job finished at the end of the year when it all matters and win an NBA title. The Jazz team is filled with talent so there’s […] The post 3 Jazz 2022 New Year’s Resolutions for Rudy Gobert and crew appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz Preview

Portland Trail Blazers (13-20) vs. Utah Jazz (24-9) The Portland Trail Blazers come into this game shorthanded and, well, just short. Facing Rudy Gobert without a recognizable center is not ideal as the team’s Covid-19 outbreak continues to sideline seven players and two coaches, with CJ also out recovering from a collapsed lung. On Monday, Portland was on the small side of a 132-117 drubbing by the Dallas Mavericks.
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Center Rudy Gobert Moves Into Top 50 On NBA’s All-Time Blocks List

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Rudy Gobert moved up the NBA’s all-time blocked shots list and is now in the top 50 on the leaderboard. The Spurs hosted the Jazz at AT&T Center on Monday, December 27. Utah beat San Antonio, 110-104. During the win, Gobert swatted...
NBA
lockedonjazz.net

Rudy Gobert does Harvard Business Review, Jordan Clarkson doing more than shooting and Blazers Prep

What do the most successful people in the world have in common? A trait that is evident in every conversation you hear from Rudy Gobert. The Utah Jazz center is always working on getting better rather than just being good. David Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz, Now live each morning on You Tube The Utah Jazz play the Portland Trailbazers tonight in a match up franchises that have had very different years. Then a look at how Jordan Clarkson is doing more than just shooting. Rudy Gay is a slump is this worrisome if you are the Utah Jazz — David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.
NBA
Deseret News

Analysis: Playing without Donovan Mitchell, Jazz win with defense against Spurs

SAN ANTONIO — The Utah Jazz beat the San Antonio Spurs, 110-104, in the first game of their two-game road trip without Donovan Mitchell. The Jazz knew that they were going to need a collective effort to make up for the fact that Donovan Mitchell was not going to be in the game. Mike Conley said as much Monday morning and pointed out that there is always a little more responsibility placed on their shoulders when a player of Mitchell’s caliber is not on the floor. So to see the way that the Jazz moved the ball and tried out a bunch of different looks against the Spurs was a great sign. The Jazz still managed to have six players score in double figures even without Mitchell on the floor, led by 23 points from Jordan Clarkson off the bench.
NBA
FanSided

3 studs and 1 dud from Utah Jazz win over Spurs

The Utah Jazz would prefer to have Donovan Mitchell for 82 games a season. In last night’s 110-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, they proved that they’re capable of winning without him. Admittedly, the Spurs were without their best player in Dejounte Murray. He’s comfortably on pace...
NBA
NBA

