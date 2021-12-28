Connecticut municipalities continue to hand out at-home COVID-19 tests. Look up your community here.

Municipalities continue to hand out at-home COVID tests to residents across Connecticut as the state ramps up its response to an expanding coronavirus surge.

As of Sunday afternoon, 104 of Connecticut’s 169 cities and towns had received at least some tests to distribute, according to Gov. Lamont’s office. More tests are expected to arrive through the week. More than 350,000 of the free tests had been given to municipalities as of Sunday.

“I’ve heard the wants and needs of people at testing sites around the state, and to everyone out there waiting for more tests, I see you and hear you,” Gov. Ned Lamont said in a tweet. “We continue scouring the globe for more at-home rapid kits and working with our partners to expand capacity ASAP.”

The state has also distributed 2.4 million masks since Dec. 30.

With COVID-19 spreading rapidly, tests have been hard to come by in recent weeks, as pharmacies have sold out of at-home kits and drive-through sites have been overwhelmed with demand. On Thursday, Connecticut’s seven-day COVID-19 test positivity rate stood at 14%, and the state was averaging more than 5,000 tests a day — more than at any other time during the pandemic.

[ Update: More than 400,000 at-home COVID-19 tests will start to be handed out to state residents early next week. After delay, tests delivered to state Friday. ]

Avon

The town will hold a drive-through even to distribute test kits and masks at the Department of Public Works, 11 Arch Road, on Jan. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. One test kit (with two tests each) per household. Masks will also be available. Residents are asked to take only what they need.

Bristol

A distribution will be held Jan. 4 at 8:30 a.m. at Firehouse #4 on Vincent P Kelly Road. Residents are asked to enter via Middle Street and by taking the 3 rights onto Cross Street, Lake Avenue, and then Vincent P Kelly Road. The town notes the tests are best used immediately for people who may have been exposed over the past weekend and need confirmation that they can return to work. A portion of the state shipment was given to first responders and front-line workers identified as a critical need.

Canton

Canton received 750 tests from the state and prioritized their distribution to first responders, schools and those with special needs, the town said on its website Monday. The remaining tests are not enough to warrant a distribution and will be reserved for schools. The town said it will hold a public distribution event once it receives a significant number of test kits.

Cromwell

The town is prioritizing symptomatic individuals and frontline workers who have been exposed to the virus in the past three to five days. A drive-through distribution will be held Jan. 5 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the town hall parking lot, 41 West St. One test kit and one box of N95 masks will be provided per car. Proof of residency is required.

East Hartford

Only half the expected number of tests have been received so far, so those are being distributed to East Hartford schools and child care centers, housing authority sites, congregant settings, and select other locations determined by the amount of transmission. “There will be no drive up distribution as the supply provided was insufficient,’' the town said.

East Windsor

East Windsor held its initial distribution of tests and masks on New Year’s Day, but remaining supplies are available in the lobby at the police station, 25 School St., while supplies last. Tests are asked to be prioritized for high-risk individuals, those showing symptoms and those who have been in close contact with COVID-positive individuals. Proof of residency will be required.

Ellington

Ellington is prioritizing vulnerable communities including senior citizens and those with preexisting conditions, as well as symptomatic individuals, school employees, first responders and front line workers for receipt of the tests. Remaining tests and masks will be distributed at the Ellington Senior Center, 40 Maple St., Jan. 4 starting at 11 a.m., two per household. Proof of residency required. Due to limited supply, the town asks anyone who is asymptomatic, has no reason to believe they have been infected or do not have pre-existing conditions to not attend the Tuesday distribution event. N95 masks will be available at town hall, Hall Memorial Library and Arbor Commons and the senior center.

Farmington

A drive-through event will distribute COVID-19 self-test kits free to Farmington residents at Tunxis Mead Park (off Red Oak Hill Road) on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. or until the kits are gone. Proof of residency required. Farmington is also distributing N95 masks starting on Monday, while supplies last, at both the Town Hall and at the Tunxis Mead event.

Glastonbury

Glastonbury will host a community distribution event Jan 4 at 10 a.m. at Riverfront Park (baseball field entrance). This event is for residents only and kits will be available on a first come, first served basis. Residents are asked to display proof of residency on driver’s side dashboard, to wear a mask and to keep their driver’s window closed. Residents should open their trunk or rear window and staff will place two tests kits (for a total of four tests) in the vehicle.

Granby

The town of Granby will distribute free COVID-19 self-test kits to Granby residents at Salmon Brook Park Jan. 4 from 5 to 7 p.m. or while supplies last. Due to the very limited supply of test kits, we respectfully request that only those with an immediate need for testing, including those who have symptoms or have been exposed, attend the distribution event. Proof of residency and mask wearing are required. Masks will also be available at the Municipal Complex. At-risk residents with an immediate need for tests and masks may contact Sandy Yost, director of Human Services at 860-844-5350.

Guilford

Test kits will be distributed at the Guilford Fairgrounds on Jan. 3 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Tuesday, Jan. 4 from noon to 8 p.m. Residents must register with the town in advance to be eligible to receive a test.

Manchester

Tests will be handed out starting Jan. 4, starting at 9 a.m., at the former Parkade site, 416 Middle Turnpike W (enter from Green Manor Blvd), until the kits are gone. One test per car.

Marlborough

The town of Marlborough distributed a small amount of test kits on Jan. 1 and is expecting to receive more. Multi-layer face masks are being distributed at the Transfer Station Tuesday from 3 to 7 p.m. or can be picked up at the Town Hall. There is a limit of two masks per household while supplies last.

Middletown

Due to the small percentage of test kits available for the town population, Middletown will not hold a public distribution. Instead, it will distribute supplies to high-risk individuals including those in senior and congregate living facilities, first responders, school staff and essential workers. The town is pursuing its own purchase of at-home test kits sufficient for all residents, it said in a release.

New Britain

A distribution event is scheduled for Jan. 4 starting at 8 a.m. at New Britain Stadium until the kits have all been distributed. Proof of residency is required. Each kit has one test and N95 masks.

Newington

The town will be distributing COVID 19 home-test kits Jan. 4 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Highway Garage located at 281 Milk Lane. The tests will be provided one per vehicle, until they run out. Masks must be worn and proof of residency is required. No masks are available at this time. Residents are asked not to come before 4 p.m.

Rocky Hill

Distribution has been scheduled for Jan. 3 starting at 9 a.m. at Elm Ridge Park. Approximately 1,500 test kits will be distributed. Proof of residency required. One kit per resident.

Simsbury

Due to the low number of test kits received, Simsbury will distribute its share of supplies to essential municipal services and public safety workers, daycares, and settings that support vulnerable populations. If additional tests are received from the state, the town will hold a limited public distribution at a later date.

South Windsor

The Town of South Windsor will hold a mask and test kit distribution at Rye St. Park Jan. 3 from 2 to 6 p.m., while supplies last. There will be plenty of N-95 masks available.” Those with hardships or medical issues may contact the Human Services department at 860-648-63651 to make arrangements for test kits and/or masks.

Southington

Test kits will be given out Jan. 3 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Southington Drive-In, 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike. Residents are asked to stay in their vehicles and have ID available. There will be a maximum of two test kits per car.

Vernon

With fewer than 2,000 kits available, the town of Vernon is asking that only those who have been exposed to COVID-19 or who are experiencing symptoms seek the free test kits. “We want these test kits to get to residents who are seeking testing because they are symptomatic or have been exposed to the virus,” Mayor Dan Champagne said. “We are trying to stop community spread.” A distribution will be held Jan. 4 at noon at Henry Park, accessed from School Street. Proof of residency and wearing masks are required. Masks will be distributed on another day.

Wallingford

Wallingford will distribute at-home COVID-19 test and N95 masks between 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Oakdale Theater, 95 South Turnpike Road.

Residents are asked to enter through the main driveway to the Oakdale Theater on South Turnpike Road and will be directed to a queue where members of the Town of Wallingford Emergency Management will provide further instruction.

Those wishing to obtain a test will be required to present identification showing proof of Wallingford residency. There is a very limited supply of both N95 masks and COVID testing kits, and distribution will be prioritized on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The town asks that residents refrain from lining up in advance of the start time so as not to interfere with the theater’s normal business operations.

West Hartford

West Hartford residents must complete a sign-up form to receive a test: westhartford.seamlessdocs.com/f/testkit . Residents who are unable to access the internet should call 860-561-6998 to request a test kit. After submitting the form, eligible residents will be contacted with instructions for pick-up when their kit is ready. Proof of residency is required at the time of pick-up.

Wethersfield

The town will hand out tests on Jan. 3 starting at 10 a.m., until the 1,300 available kits have all been distributed, in a drive-through at Wethersfield High School, 411 Wolcott Hill Road. Two kits are allowed per car, and masks will also be distributed. Proof of residency required.

Winchester

Receiving enough test kits for just 7% of the population, Winchester will only distribute tests to those who have been exposed to COVID-19 in the past five to seven days, have symptoms, or work with one the town’s of identified partner organizations. Those who are able are encouraged to find testing elsewhere. Full guidance and list of partners is at facebook.com/TownWinchesterCT .