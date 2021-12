LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are looking for a man who’s facing several charges after he rammed his SUV into a police cruiser. Shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Christmas, officers were investigating a possible protection order violation and arrived in the area of the 1400 block of Idylwild Drive near UNL East Campus in an attempt to locate a 24-year-old man. The male was also wanted for several prior felony and misdemeanor charges including two 3rd degree domestic assaults, False Imprisonment, and Child Abuse. The man also had a misdemeanor warrant.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO