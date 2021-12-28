ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Economists, business leaders: Nebraska's 2021 economy stable

 1 day ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Economists and business leaders say Nebraska’s economy fared better than in most of the U.S. this year amid inflation,...

North Platte Post

Cost of rebuilding Offutt will be higher than first thought

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska congressman and military officials say the cost of rebuilding Offutt Air Force Base is going to be far higher than engineers first thought. Republican Rep. Don Bacon told the Omaha World-Herald that he’s been told by Offutt officials to expect the original estimate of nearly $800 to rise to around $1.1 billion.
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Nebraska virus cases on the rise again after brief dip

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska is reporting a rise in new virus cases again after a brief dip, although the latest numbers remain lower than earlier this month. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Nebraska reported 5,826 cases of COVID-19 last week, up from 5,488 the previous week. But the numbers are lower than the 7,052 cases reported the week before that.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Ricketts: Nebraska's citizen soldiers

Over the past three years, the Nebraska National Guard has helped Nebraskans through floods, fires, and a global pandemic. Through it all, the Guard has proved time and again how vital they are to the citizens of our state in times of need. As Commander-in-Chief of the Nebraska National Guard, I could not be more proud of these men and women.
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Rural areas of Nebraska seeing nursing home closures

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Several nursing homes are closing in rural areas of Nebraska, with officials citing a nursing shortage and Medicaid reimbursements that can’t keep up. Nebraska Health Care Association President and CEO Jalene Carpenter told KETV-TV that at least six facilities closed or had partial closures this year.
NEBRASKA STATE
Omaha, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
State
Nebraska State
North Platte Post

Food company sues over bacon that spoiled in warehouse

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska food company and its insurer want a warehouse company to pay them more than $400,000 because a shipment of bacon was destroyed inside one of its warehouses in Lincoln last year. Omaha food manufacturer Westin Inc. and Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company filed a...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Post

Ricketts: Growing Nebraska-a year in review

If you’ve read my weekly columns, tuned into a press conference, or heard me speak before, you are no stranger to my guiding vision for the state: growing Nebraska. It’s been the mission of my Administration, and each year we have achieved success towards that goal. This year has been no different. In fact, Nebraska has made plenty of progress in 2021 worth celebrating.
POLITICS
North Platte Post

North Platte airport gets $1 million grant

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Three Nebraska airports have been awarded $1 million federal grants under the new infrastructure law. The Grand Island Independent reports that the Federal Aviation Administration is awarding $22.2 million to Nebraska under the law. Kearney Regional and North Platte Regional Airport Lee Bird Field...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
#Economists#Creighton University#Ap#The Omaha World Herald
North Platte Post

US jobless claims unchanged at 205,000

(AP)-The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week, remaining at a historically low level that reflects the job market’s strong recovery from the coronavirus recession last year. Jobless claims were unchanged from the week before at 205,000. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week ups...
ECONOMY
North Platte Post

Dr. Todd Hlavaty named to Nebraska Cancer Coalition board

Great Plains Health is proud to announce that Dr. Todd E. Hlavaty has been selected to serve on the board of directors for the Nebraska Cancer Coalition (NC2), beginning January 2022. Dr. Hlavaty is a board-certified radiation oncologist and has been the medical director of the Callahan Cancer Center at Great Plains Health for the last 26 years.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

