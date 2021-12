Chris Young loves Christmastime, and it was a gift that he received on Christmas Day as a boy that pointed him towards his musical destiny. Chris told us, “I actually got my first guitar as a Christmas gift. So, that’s one that’s always going to stand out in my mind as a gift that, you know, I picked up and was so excited to have. And, then realized it was going to take me a really long time to learn to play it.”

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO