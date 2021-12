If you have ever been inside a nursing home you know some of our most fragile population is housed there. The care provided to that generation is answered by the most genuine people whose hearts are knit together with patience and compassion. To answer that call is not a decision that is always easily made. But for one nurse it was evident from the moment she walked into a nursing home that caring for those patients is what she was meant to do. “Those people are my family,” said Tena Windham a Licensed Vocational Nurse who has dedicated her entire nursing career to long term care.

BROWNWOOD, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO