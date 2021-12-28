ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

"I never had that conversation" Shin Se Kyung warns fans about an impersonation account

By Sophie-Ha
allkpop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShin Se Kyung personally clarified the incident in which a fan claimed he received her personal phone number. On December 27, Shin Se Kyung shared on her Instagram story a captured...

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

allkpop.com

'You Quiz on the Block' hosts assure fans they'll be back after Yoo Jae Suk's COVID-19 diagnosis

'You Quiz on the Block' hosts Yoo Jae Suk and Jo Se Ho assured fans they'll be back soon. On December 29, the variety show shared the short clip on Instagram below of the two hosts greeting fans following Yoo Jae Suk's recovery from COVID-19. In the clip, Yoo Jae Suk says, "For 2 weeks, the broadcast was canceled due to my confirmation of COVID-19. We'll be returning with a more fun broadcast in 2 weeks." He added,
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

TWICE reveal selfie MV for Japanese single 'Wonderful Day'

TWICE have dropped their selfie music video for "Wonderful Day". In the MV, TWICE film themselves selfie-style for fans. "Wonderful Day" is a track from the JYP Entertainment girl group's latest Japanese album 'Doughnut', which featured "Doughnut" as a title song. Check out TWICE's "Wonderful Day" MV above, and let...
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Woman gets revenge on Thanksgiving after boyfriend's mom was constantly rude to her

On Thanksgiving Day, one woman decided to stick it to her boyfriend's hateful mother. A few days after the holiday, she took to Reddit's "Am I the Asshole?" forum to ask fellow users if she made a mistake by allegedly "ruining Thanksgiving." She explained that her boyfriend's mom had spent the past few months being terribly rude to her, calling her by the wrong name and generally putting her down. Rather than calling her by her real name Jenny, she would refer to her by another random name, Janet. So, when his mother suggested that "Janet" cook the turkey for Thanksgiving, the Reddit user utilized the opportunity to be petty.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Person
Shin Se Kyung
People

Sandra Bullock Recalls Moment She Told Longtime Partner Bryan Randall About Adopting Daughter Laila

Sandra Bullock is raving about her longtime partner's involvement with raising their children. During Wednesday's episode of Red Table Talk, the 57-year-old actress sat down with Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, for a candid conversation about motherhood, where she opened up about the moment she told her partner, photographer Bryan Randall, about her decision to adopt their daughter Laila.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment Weekly

Jada Pinkett Smith shares hair loss from alopecia: 'I'm going to make me a little crown'

Jada Pinkett Smith's been open about dealing with hair loss for years. But she's not letting it bring her down. The 50-year-old actress, activist and Red Table Talk host, who suffers from autoimmune disorder alopecia (which attacks hair follicles resulting in bald spots and hair loss), shared a candid video showing off one of the bare scalp patches that she's simply embracing.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Just Dropped The Most Heartbreaking Bombshell About Her Break-Up With Tristan Thompson—SO Sad!

Khloé Kardashian has finally broken her silence regarding the news that her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson – who is also the father to her three-year-old daughter, True – fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. It’s currently being alleged that 31-year-old personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player’s son on December 2nd, after the pair were intimate on his 30th birthday in March earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Bryant Posts Sweet 5th Birthday Tribute For ‘B.B.’ Bianka: ‘Joy Of My Life’

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to share two sweet photos of her daughter Bianka along with a heartwarming caption that called her ‘spunky, energetic, funny’ and more. Vanessa Bryant, 39, is celebrating her daughter Bianka‘s 5th birthday with the cutest post! The doting mom share two pics of the birthday girl posing in a professional photo shoot along with a loving caption to honor her on her special day. In the pics, the happy tot is smiling while standing with her arms behind her in one, and jumping up with her arms out wide in another, as she shows off a white and purple “Mambacita” hoodie and matching pants, which were designed to honor her late father Kobe Bryant and late sister Gianna.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Delilah Hamlin Neglected By Parents? Model Exposes Lisa Rinna, Harry for Not Giving Her Mental Health Support Amid Struggles

Delilah Hamlin has somewhat shaded her parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, revealing that they were not supportive of the model's mental health struggles. The model threw shade at the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars through a now-deleted TikTok video, starting with a caption that read, "Unrealistic things I want for Christmas...."
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Check Out All The Photos From Eve's Baby Shower

She shared some sweet photos from her celebration, including touching images with her husband and mom. This isn’t new news, but we’re still so excited for the actress and MC who celebrated her bundle of joy with a baby shower recently. She was thrown the celebration back in October, which was attended by her mom, husband Maximillion Cooper, Queens co-stars, including Naturi Naughton, and more. She’s just sharing them now because you know…pregnancy. The star is glowing in all of the images, cradling her bump. She thanked her friends who threw the event for “making me feel so special!!!”
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Lisa Vanderpump inundated with support after sad loss to cancer

Lisa Vanderpump has shared the sad news that her dog Rumpy has sadly passed away from cancer. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star updated her fans with a post on Instagram, including a series of photos of Rumpy. The first shows herself kneeling down next to Rumpy, while the...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Audrey Roloff’s Newborn Son Has Tongue Tie Procedure Amid Her Breast-Feeding Struggles

Nearly one month after his arrival, Audrey Roloff’s son, Radley, underwent a tongue tie procedure. “We decided to fix Radley’s tongue tie,” the Little People, Big World alum, 31, told her Instagram followers on Monday, December 6. “If you haven’t been following me for a while, you don’t know about my history with my kids having tongue and lip ties and my breast-feeding issues and mastitis because of that. [So] we decided to fix it.”
WOMEN'S HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Attended Kylie Jenner’s Intimate Baby Shower For 2nd Child: He Stayed ‘Low Key’

Travis Scott attended girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s baby shower but kept things low-key as the duo prepares to welcome their second child. Kylie Jenner, 24, just celebrated the baby shower for her second child, TMZ first reported, and her on-again, off-again beau, Travis Scott, 30, was there to celebrate their forthcoming second child. Although Kylie has offered very few details about the pregnancy, a source close to the KarJenner clan EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife some more intimate aspects about the get-together.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Jason Hitch Dead: Reality Star Dies at 45 After Coronavirus Battle

90 Day Fiancé alum Jason Hitch has died after suffering complications from COVID-19, according to his sister. He was 45. The reality star’s sibling Shannon confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, December 15, that Hitch died on Tuesday, December 14, while in the ICU of a hospital in Florida. She said that he was not vaccinated against the virus, and his family did not believe he had any preexisting conditions. She claimed that he died from complications of coronavirus and possibly other factors too.
PUBLIC HEALTH
enstarz.com

Stephen Curry In A ‘Non-Traditional Relationship’ With Wife Ayesha? Longtime Couple’s ‘Not-So-Perfect’ Marriage Explored

It has come to the attention of numerous netizens that there seemed to be something different with Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha's relationship as a married couple. Rumor has it that it seems like Stephen Curry actually has a "not-so-perfect marriage." In a recent report, an Instagram blog for "exposing celebrities' secrets," Deumoix exposed the NBA star and his longtime wife having a "non-traditional relationship."
RELATIONSHIPS
Distractify

Marques Houston and His Wife Have Welcomed a New Bundle of Joy Into Their Family

Baby on board! It’s not surprising for some celebs to be partial to privacy these days, especially when it comes to their families. Since we live in an era that heavily relies on social media, it’s easy for specific narratives to grow legs before any verification. So some celebrities maintain a high level of privacy to protect the well-being of their children. And Marques Houston appears to be one of them.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

