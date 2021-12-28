ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffany Haddish Reveals The Kind Of Man She Wants Next After Common Split

By Kiyonna Anthony
 1 day ago

Photo: Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish is a single woman now, and already has a list of qualities she'd like in her next man. Less than a month after splitting from Common , the actress took to social media to list what her perfect love must have for them to be the one. The "Girls Trip" star tweeted:

"I want a man in my life I can share my success with, my joy, my body and all while I feel safe with him, and he feels the same with me. Does anyone know how to make that happen?”

The star followed it up with an Instagram, sharing more deets on what her potential love interest must have if the relationship is going to last. Tiffany joked:

"I can think of a few times I didn’t laugh. But that was so many years ago. I wonder who is going to make me Laugh now. #SHEREADY to get Tickled from the inside."

Haddish's post comes just days after she spoke about her split from Common , who she'd been dating for over a year before they called it quits. She revealed on FOX Soul:

"I miss him from time to time, but that’s with any relationship, intimate relationship that you might have, you miss them. But I’m fine with it. He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody. Maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower. I don’t know. I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool.”

The star may be plotting her next romantic love, but that hasn't stopped her receiving love in so many other ways. Earlier this week, Tiffany was welcomed by her Grandfather's village in Eritrea.

No place like home.

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

