Trump Organization and PGA reach settlement over 2022 championship dispute

PGA of America in January decided it would cut ties with the Trump Organization move its championship event away from the New Jersey golf course in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. | Seth Wenig/AP Photo

The Trump Organization and the PGA of America reached a settlement Tuesday in their dispute over the golf association’s decision to cancel its contract with the Trump National Golf Club, which was set to host the 2022 PGA Championship.

The PGA in January announced it was cutting ties with the Trump Organization following the Jan. 6 insurrection, when then-President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The golf association decided it would move its championship event away from Trump’s New Jersey golf course, with its CEO saying at the time: “We find ourselves in a political situation not of our making.”

The Trump Organization then entered a legal dispute with the PGA over the canceled contract, which the two sides announced had been settled on Tuesday. No additional details of the settlement were released.

“The Trump Organization’s contribution to the golf community is appreciated,” the PGA of America said in a statement. “We are thankful the company employs hundreds of dedicated PGA Professionals and consistently gives back to the golf community through hosting charitable events and sponsoring junior golf programs. As stated in 2014 when announced, Trump Bedminster is a major championship-worthy golf course and in a portfolio along with some of the finest private and public golf courses anywhere in the world.”

Eric Trump, the former president’s son and executive vice president of the Trump Organization, also issued a statement on the agreement: “We have great respect for the work of the PGA. Over the past 20+ years, we have enjoyed working with the PGA to deliver to our club members and the public some of the greatest golf experiences anywhere in the world. We look forward to continuing to support the mission of the PGA and its Professionals, who are the best in the golf industry.”

But the 2022 PGA Championship will still not be played at Trump’s New Jersey golf course. It has been moved to the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Okla.

The PGA dispute is just one of many ramifications the former president’s business faced after his supporters rioted at the Capitol building on Jan. 6 in an attempt to stop Congress’ certification of Joe Biden‘s election victory. In the days and weeks following the insurrection, several investors and business partners of the Trump Organization terminated their contracts with the business.

Aside from PGA, financial institutions Deutsche Bank and Signature Bank said they would no longer do business with Trump or his company. New York City also severed all public contracts with the Trump Organization, and online e-commerce firm Shopify pulled down its sites tied to Trump.