Winter snow season has arrived and our equipment has been prepped for the snow and ice conditions in the City streets. The City’s Snow Policy was adopted by Council in 1997 and provides a policy on snow removal procedures for streets, alleys, parking lots, and sidewalks. The Policy delineates responsibilities of the Public and sets expectations for city roles and responsibilities. A summarization of the policy, along with answers to frequently asked questions, can be accessed on the Kalispell website at https://www.kalispell.com/278/Snow-Removal or by calling Public Works at 758-7720.

KALISPELL, MT ・ 12 DAYS AGO