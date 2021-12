The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just made a huge announcement that should have a major impact on sports around the country. On Monday, the CDC announced that it is cutting isolation restrictions on those who test positive for COVID-19 in half. Asymptomatic people who get the virus or come into contact with those who have can now leave isolation after five days. The previous mark was 10 days.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO