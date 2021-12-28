ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU Star Running Back Tyler Allgeier Declares for the NFL Draft

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
CougsDaily
 1 day ago

On Tuesday morning, BYU star running back Tyler Allgeier declared for the NFL Draft. In 2021, Allgeier broke BYU's single season rushing record with 1,606 yards and 23 touchdowns. Allgeier's 23 touchdowns were tied for the most rushing touchdowns in the country this season.

Allgeier arrived at BYU in 2018 as a preferred walk-on. He saw limited action that season totaling 49 rushing yards on 9 carries. In 2019, Allgeier played primarily at linebacker before switching back over to running back at the end of the season. Once Allgeier saw time at running back towards the end of the 2019 season, he never looked back.

Over the last two seasons, Allgeier has been BYU's primary running back. He ran for 1,130 yards in 2020 averaging an eye-popping 7.5 yards per carry. In 2021, Allgeier carried the ball 276 times for BYU and he totaled 1,606 rushing yards. He is the first BYU running back to eclipse 1,600 rushing yards in a single season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B8TJc_0dXal1BK00

BYU went 10-3 in 2021 and Tyler Allgeier was a major reason why BYU reached double-digit wins. He carried BYU to a victory against Utah State when BYU was down to its third-string quarterback. He carried BYU to another victory a few weeks later at Washington State - Allgeier finished with 191 rushing yards on 32 carries against Wazzu. Most important, were his efforts to close out the game on the final drive.

Against Virginia, Allgeier ran for a staggering 266 yards on 29 carries and 5 touchdowns.

Against UAB in the Independence Bowl, Allgeier kept BYU in the game by running for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns.

And of course, Allgeier will forever be remembered for the fumble he forced against Arizona State. That play changed the course of the game and the course of BYU's season.

Allgeier leaves a large void for BYU's offense next season, and the Cougars will likely look to the transfer portal to find another running back.

