ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea defender Chilwell to undergo surgery on injured knee

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 1 day ago

LONDON -- Chelsea wing back Ben Chilwell is set for a lengthy spell out after a decision was taken to operate on his injured knee,...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Ben Chilwell
The Independent

Southampton vs Tottenham confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Tottenham will look to move into the top four in the Premier League in a match against Southampton on Tuesday.A 3-0 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday saw the club move into fifth and manager Antonio Conte’s presence is starting to come through. But the boss insists the momentum at Tottenham is different to what he built at Chelsea.“I think that this is different to the momentum at Chelsea. I don’t like to compare different situations. [There is] too big a difference with my experience in the past.“Also because I remember very well that I started the season [when at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Brighton LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Chelsea dropped more points in the Premier League title race by conceding a stoppage-time goal to Danny Welbeck to draw 1-1 with Brighton on Wednesday.The draw lifted Chelsea into second place, above Liverpool, but a win was needed to keep in sight of in-form leader Manchester City, who went eight points clear following their 1-0 win at Brentford. It looked like Chelsea was about to earn three points despite a lackluster display at Stamford Bridge, only for Welbeck - on as a substitute - to head home a left-wing cross from Marc Cucurella in the first minute of stoppage time.Romelu...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Chelsea Defender Chilwell#Premier League Club#Juventus#European#Ap
The Independent

Danny Welbeck punishes Chelsea with stoppage-time header to earn Brighton deserved point

No sooner had they got their title push going again, Chelsea have been stopped in their tracks. A Danny Welbeck header turned a necessary three points into a meagre one in the 91st minute in what was as deserved a 1-1 as they come from Brighton and Hove Albion's perspective. Romelu Lukaku had given Chelsea a lead they held for 63 minutes, albeit with not much conviction. But having made it through normal time, and just as thoughts turned to events further west where Manchester City were holding onto a 1-0 lead of their own against Brentford in an 8:15pm...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku returns to the fore at perfect moment to reignite Chelsea’s title charge

Much of the discussion around Romelu Lukaku’s return to Chelsea has been about how he fits in a rigid system. After inspiring a 3-1 win over Aston Villa, the question to ask was whether he needs to.He is an out-and-out striker by the modern definition, but Lukaku’s qualities lie beyond the traditional expectations of a marksman. His awareness of space and those around him, coupled with a sharp tactical mind are qualities that confirmed to Thomas Tuchel, and thus also Chelsea’s power brokers, that handing over £97.5million to Inter Milan for his signature was worth it.Four months in, with 12...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Stupid to think Covid and injury-hit Chelsea in title race’, claims Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel has insisted Chelsea would be “stupid” to think they can compete for the Premier League title with their Covid-19 and injury-ravaged squad.Danny Welbeck’s added-time header stunned the embattled Blues to steal Brighton a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.Romelu Lukaku’s early header ensured Chelsea leapfrogged Liverpool into second place, but the Blues only lead Jurgen Klopp’s men by one point with the Reds boasting a game in hand.Reece James suffered a nasty-looking hamstring injury and Andreas Christensen a back problem to lengthen Chelsea’s list of absentees, with seven players still out due to Covid isolation.Chelsea have now slipped to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Bernardo Silva Hilariously Names His Dog After Manchester City Teammate

If you're looking for a superb piece of light-hearted content to watch in the coming days, then check out a brilliant interview with Bernardo Silva. Manchester City's in-house media team have published a candid chat with their Portuguese midfielder, but the star of the show is undoubtedly their dog, who has been hilariously named 'John' after teammate John Stones.
PETS
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Wife of Man Utd attacker Martial comments on transfer talk

The wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has weighed into his transfer claims. Martial, who has made just ten appearances in all competitions so far this season, wants to leave United due to a lack of game time at Old Trafford and his agent has confirmed that he plans to speak to the club about his client's future.
CELEBRITIES
LFCTransferRoom

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Escapes A Red Card Challenge On Ryan Fraser In Manchester United's Match Against Newcastle United

Premier League golden boy Cristiano Ronaldo luckily escapes a red card after booting Newcastle United's Ryan Fraser. Manchester United went on to equalise not so long after. Newcastle United were on for a brilliant win in their Monday Night's match against Manchester United, having gone 1-0 up in the first half through Liverpool target Allan Saint-Maximin.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause breaks his silence on his terrifying 2018 Boxing Day ordeal in which five thugs attempted to rob and kidnap him after following him home from a trip to London

Aston Villa defender Kortney Hause has detailed his terrifying ordeal in which a group of thugs attempted to rob and kidnap him after a day out shopping in London. Hause, 26, opened up on the harrowing 2018 incident in the second part of a documentary titled PowerHause Journey ft. Kortney, revealing for the first time that one of the group smashed a glass bottle over his head during the episode.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Victor Lindelof misses Manchester United’s Newcastle trip after testing positive for Covid

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has missed Monday night’s trip to Newcastle after testing positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club announced.Lindelof was substituted after suffering breathing difficulties during the 1-0 win over Norwich in United’s last outing on 11 December, though United said at the time that was not thought to be related to the Covid-19 cases that forced the closure of the club’s training ground.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesLindelof, who was given a heart monitor to try to get to the bottom of the problem, was said by the club to have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
138K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy